What the critics say





Following the New York premiere of It Ends With Us on Tuesday night, the first reviews for the film have arrived, and they've been decidedly mixed.

This romantic drama, based on Colleen Hoover's best-selling 2016 novel of the same name, was directed by Justin Baldoni (who also plays Ryle). The film follows Lily (Blake Lively) as she overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life. But after falling in love with neurosurgeon Ryle, she discovers sides of him that remind her of her parents' abusive relationship. And when someone from her past, Atlas (Brandon Sklenar), re-enters her life, it complicates things even further and Lily must learn to rely on her own strength to move forward.

The film has previously been criticized for its depiction of domestic violence, with some fans claiming that it romanticizes the subject. However, a common theme among early reviews is that while the film adaptation manages to handle the subject of domestic violence with care, the narrative seems to suffer as a result.

As of Wednesday night, It Ends With Us had a 60 percent score from 44 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 52 percent score on Metacritic from 21 reviews.

The film, produced by Sony Pictures, opens in theaters Friday and also stars Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, Isabela Ferrer and Alex Neustaedter.

Read on for key excerpts from some of the most notable early reviews following the It Ends With Us premiere.

The Hollywood Reporter's arts and culture critic Lovia Gyarkye wrote in her review, “The overly straightforward treatment of these characters ultimately does a disservice to the larger themes explored in It Ends With Us. Without a better understanding of Lily's larger community or a better sense of how she navigates her relationship with Ryle, the film can feel too light and gauzy to carry the weight of its themes.”

Benjamin Lee of the Guardian wrote: “The plot is full of well-worn clichés, but it unfolds with real maturity, a story of abuse that is far less obvious than we're used to, and far more complex than some would like. There are some expected clichés, but there are also many that are happily avoided, the story not always conforming to type.”

“The life lessons taught here about self-acceptance, self-love and self-worth are perhaps a little too facile and some of the darker elements could have used a little more darkness, but It Ends with Us starts with the heart, everything else later,” Lee added in his review. “It’s a film of enormous emotion, sometimes very unsubtle, but one that has an effective and powerful reach.”

“It Ends With Us relishes the trappings of a brilliant love triangle: the banter, the flirting, the turbulence, the extravagant costumes,” writes Amy Nicholson of The Washington Post. “The movie has to cheat a bit to achieve the complexity of Hoover’s book. A child of domestic abuse, Hoover writes with painful intimacy about Lily’s struggle to free herself from her past. Baldoni transfers some of that turmoil to the audience, with editors Oona Flaherty and Robb Sullivan cutting key scenes so that, like Lily, we don’t know what to believe.”

Nicholson added that “even while bouncing off of male leads who are more pinball bumpers than dimensional characters,” Lively gave a “great performance as a headstrong, no-nonsense woman who struggles to see herself as a victim.”

Critic Mark Kennedy wrote in his review for the Associated Press that “the uneven film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling 2016 novel” attempts “to balance the realities of domestic violence in a romantic comedy and a female empowerment film. Both suffer in the process.”

“The film is too close to melodrama, with themes like suicide, homelessness, generational trauma, child murder, unwanted pregnancy and never-forgotten love all touched upon and half-digested,” Kennedy continued. “Set in Boston, the film doesn’t even tap into the city’s atmosphere.”

Time film critic Stephanie Zacharek wrote, “The movie is precise and effective in this sense: For so many abused women, you never know how bad the situation is until it really gets bad. Yet none of this is enough to make you fully believe what the movie is selling.”

“The problem may be that It Ends With Us is just about what it is about, and nothing more,” she added. “These characters exist to make a point about the insidiousness of domestic violence, how its effects can be felt invisibly even when those who suffer from it hide in protective denial. That’s a lot to say for a movie, to be sure. But movies can’t just be effective systems for conveying feelings; they have to work on us in more subtle ways. It Ends With Us makes all of its points, to be sure, but in a way that’s more uplifting than moving.”

Proma Khosla wrote for IndieWire that the film “manages to handle its delicate subject matter sensitively, albeit at the expense of a more complex narrative.”

“It Ends with Us does what it wants to do (and that’s what made Hoover’s book such a success), highlighting the patterns of abuse, trauma, and silencing at play in this specific story,” Khosla added in his review. “Baldoni and Hall treat Lily and everyone around her with empathy, downplaying unpleasantries or oversimplifying story elements in the end to mitigate risk and protect viewers — with the potential to delve deeper into the issue in a potential sequel.”

Esther Zuckerman wrote in her Rolling Stone review: “The film is as frothy as it is melodramatic, as concerned with romance as it is with trauma. Throughout its two-hour runtime, It Ends With Us remains incredibly true to its beach-reading, airport-paperback origins. The result is a tonal mashup that doesn’t always work, but often feels like a throwback to another era of cinema, one in which the mid-budget movie willing to delve deeply into issues was a viable business model. (Think White Oleander, Where the Heart Is.) In that sense, it’s a successful endeavor, even if it can sometimes make some viewers allergic to mawkishness roll their eyes at the emotional rollercoaster of the plot.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/it-ends-with-us-review-roundup-critics-1235968888/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos