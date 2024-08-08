Finance minister eyes Canada-style pension reforms to boost UK investment | Business News





The finance minister has confirmed he is considering plans to merge local government pension systems and use some of the $360 billion in resources to invest in the economy.

Rachel Reeves said she wanted to follow Canada's example of using pension funds to invest heavily in infrastructure projects to spur growth.

It comes after Sky News reported the finance minister was due to meet Canadian retirement fund funders in Toronto during a three-day tour of North America this week.

Local government pensions in England and Wales are currently split into 86 separate funds serving around 6 million members.

“The size of the Canada Pension Plan means it can invest far more in productive assets like essential infrastructure than we can,” Ms. Reeves said.

“I hope the British system will learn from the Canadian model and reinvigorate the British economy, which will provide greater returns to savers and lead to billions of pounds being invested.

“We are already starting to see plans announced to invest. It is a vote of confidence in our work to fix the foundations of our economy, rebuild Britain and make every part of our country a better place.”

Read more from Sky News: Shops urged to close early amid riot fears House prices rise more than expected Airline environmental adverts banned

Mrs Reeves previously announced a review of the pensions sector, and boosting economic growth was also a key message in the King's Speech.

The Chancellor is expected to give details of his pension plans in his first Mansion House speech.

Investment firms including Legal & General, Aviva and Phoenix have welcomed the industry review, which began in July.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/chancellor-eyes-canada-style-pension-reform-to-drive-uk-investment-13192543 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos