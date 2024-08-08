Thousands of counter-protesters take to UK streets as far-right riots fail to materialise | UK News





Counter-protesters have gathered in several cities across the UK amid warnings that at least 100 far-right demonstrations are planned for Wednesday night.

People took to the streets in towns and cities including Bristol, London, Liverpool, Birmingham and Brighton.

More than 6,000 professional police officers have been mobilised amid fears of a repeat of the violence that erupted across the country last week.

Image: Anti-racism protests took place in several areas of London. Photo: Reuters

Some businesses closed early, while others boarded up their windows ahead of the scheduled 8 p.m. opening time.

Lawyers and other agencies working with asylum seekers have been warned they could be targeted.

But as the night wore on, a massive far-right demonstration appeared to be a non-starter, with counter-protesters taking the lead instead.

Image: People march through central Birmingham. Photo: PA

In Birmingham, hundreds of anti-racism protesters gathered outside an immigrant centre in the Jewellery Quarter, carrying signs such as “No place for hate” and “Brum bigots”.

A large group then marched into the city centre, where there was no sign of any far-right groups.

According to Sky's Dan Whitehead, thousands of people also turned out in Bristol, where the atmosphere was calm and relaxed, with some people even playing music.

Shops, cafes and bars on downtown's West Street, near law offices handling immigration issues, were all closed by early evening.

But Whitehead said far-right groups were nowhere to be seen and police were moving unobtrusively on the outskirts of the crowd.

“There is no denying the protests… this is the message Bristol is sending,” he said.

'I love immigrants and hate racism'

Crowds also gathered on a busy street in Walthamstow, east London, holding placards reading “Love immigrants, hate racism” and “Stop the right wing”.

In Liverpool, hundreds of people stood guard outside a day shelter for refugees after reports of a far-right protest.

Sky's Nick Martin reported that chants of “immigrants welcome” and “fascists out” rang out as people banged drums and police stood by.

Three jailed in first Crown Court ruling since riots Analysis – Far right outpaces anti-racism movement on social media

The group Stand Up To Racism tweeted a photo of the protest with the caption, “This is what a mass movement looks like.”

Sky News crime reporter Martin Brunt said there were reports of “small groups” of far-right protesters gathering in areas including Portsmouth, Brighton and Blackpool.

But he said concerns that this could be his most challenging night to date appear to have subsided.

He previously reported as “credible” information that there had been 100 far-right protests, and said police would now analyse how that “nightmare” scenario could have been avoided.

The chaos began last week after three young girls were stabbed to death in the Merseyside town of Southport.

In the days that followed, violence spread to several towns and cities, with false claims that the attackers were asylum seekers.

The Prime Minister and police have warned that anyone causing trouble will be dealt with strictly and swiftly.

Dozens have already appeared in court, some facing sentences of up to three years for their role in the violence.

