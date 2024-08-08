Online misinformation sparks UK riots, but regulators fail to act





Riot police push back anti-immigration protesters in Rotherham, England, on August 4, 2024

Christopher Furlong | Getty Images

Ofcom, the UK's media regulator in London, was last year appointed by the government to crack down on harmful and illegal content on the internet under strict new online safety rules.

Despite online misinformation surrounding the stabbing incident in the UK leading to real-world violence, the UK’s online safety regulator, Ofcom, has failed to take effective enforcement action.

Last week, a 17-year-old boy attacked several children with a knife at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, Merseyside.

The attack left three girls dead. Police later identified the suspect as Axel Rudakubana.

Immediately following the attack, social media users quickly misidentified the perpetrator as an asylum seeker who arrived in the UK on a boat in 2023.

On X, posts sharing the perpetrator's fake name were actively shared and viewed by millions of people.

This eventually sparked far-right anti-immigrant protests, which later turned violent, with shops and mosques attacked and bricks and petrol bombs thrown.

Why can't Ofcom take action?

British officials have since issued warnings to social media companies, urging them to be more aggressive in tackling misinformation online.

Britain's tech minister, Peter Kyle, has spoken to social media companies including TikTok, Facebook parent Meta, Google and X about how to deal with misinformation spreading during the riots.

But Ofcom, the regulator tasked with taking action against misinformation and other harmful material online, is currently unable to take effective action against tech giants who allow harmful posts to fuel the ongoing riots because the full powers set out in the legislation have not yet been brought into effect.

The Online Safety Act imposes new obligations on social media platforms, requiring them to proactively identify, mitigate and manage the risks posed by illegal and harmful content on their platforms, but has not yet come into effect.

When the rules come into full effect, Ofcom will have the power to impose fines of up to 10% of a company's global annual turnover for breaches, and could even sentence individual senior managers to prison for repeat offences.

But until then, watchdogs will not be able to punish companies for online safety violations.

Under the Online Safety Act, sending false information with the intent to cause non-trivial harm is considered a punishable offence. This is likely to include false information intended to incite violence.

How did Ofcom respond?

An Ofcom spokesperson told CNBC on Wednesday that while the company is working quickly to get the legislation into effect as soon as possible, the new obligations that legally require tech companies to actively police their platforms for harmful content won't be fully implemented until 2025.

Ofcom said it was still consulting on risk assessment guidance and a code of practice for unlawful harm and that such guidance and a code of practice were essential to effectively implement the measures in the Online Safety Act.

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “We are urgently discussing with the relevant social media, gaming and messaging companies about their responsibilities.”

“While the new obligations for platforms under the Online Safety Act don’t come into effect until the new year, platforms can act now and don’t have to wait for new legislation to make their sites and apps safer for users.”

Gill Whitehead, Ofcom's group director for online safety, reiterated that statement in an open letter to social media companies on Wednesday, warning of an increased risk of platforms being used to incite hatred and violence amid recent violent incidents in the UK.

“While new safety obligations under the Online Safety Act are set to come into effect in a matter of months, if we act now we don’t have to wait to make sites and apps safer for users,” Whitehead said.

She added that regulators are working to ensure companies remove illegal content from their platforms, but still recognize the “importance of protecting free speech”.

Ofcom has said it plans to publish its final code of conduct and guidance on online harm in December 2024. Platforms will then have three months to carry out risk assessments of illegal content.

These regulations will be subject to review by the UK Parliament, and unless MPs object to the draft regulations, platforms’ online safety obligations will come into effect shortly after that process is completed.

Provisions to protect children from harmful content will come into effect from spring 2025, with obligations for the largest services set to come into effect from 2026.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/08/08/online-disinformation-fueled-uk-riots-but-regulators-cant-take-action.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos