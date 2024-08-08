UK pension reform: Traffic light system proposed | Pensions Industry





Workplace pension plans can be viewed as a traffic light system designed to help savers make the most of their retirement savings.

About 16 million workers save for retirement through defined contribution pension plans. The final income from these plans depends on a variety of factors, including the performance of the funds invested and fees.

People who don't want to decide for themselves where their money is invested rely on their employer's default commitment system and expect others to make decisions about how their money is invested.

Under the framework proposed by the Financial Conduct Authority, the Department for Work and Pensions and the Pensions Regulator, these schemes will be compared against a range of publicly available indicators that demonstrate their value.

They are then publicly rated red, orange, and green, with only the green schemes representing value for money.

A plan is rated orange if the regulator believes it can improve to deliver value within a reasonable time frame, and red if it believes it cannot.

Companies operating red-rated schemes are obliged to consider switching savers to alternative schemes that offer value for money.

The consultation document proposing the changes says better value pensions will be created without any action on the part of savers.

It said value for money did not focus solely on costs, as the cheapest scheme does not necessarily provide the best pension in the long term. Focusing on value rather than costs would allow providers to invest in assets that generate greater long-term returns but have higher management costs, such as infrastructure or venture capital.

Pensions Minister Emma Reynolds said: More than $130 billion was saved in workplace pensions last year and we want to see this money used to provide better retirement incomes for future pensioners.

Our Pensions Bill and Pensions Review will ensure that pensions are fit for the future, and having an effective value-for-money framework will provide the foundations for this.

