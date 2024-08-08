A week of riots across Britain has left me terrified, but Wednesday's show of solidarity has given me hope | Remona Aly





When three young girls, Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Agiar, were brutally murdered in Southport last week, I, like the whole country, was sickened and shaken to my core. But there was no time for their families to mourn in peace, no space for the solidarity that comes with a time of national mourning. Instead, this tragedy was violently abducted by a far-right mob, based on outright lies, and born out of an atmosphere of Islamophobia, racist and divisive rhetoric that has always been a threat to us all.

Last week, my phone pinged with messages of anxiety and fear from family, friends, and colleagues. Videos circulated of Muslim businesses being burned, minorities being attacked, and Pakistanis shouting slogans at passersby on the street.

An American Pakistani friend asked his family if he should cancel his flight to London. His law firm, which represents asylum seekers, was put on the target list. My brother, a general practitioner, has decided not to do house calls in poor white areas for fear of being attacked by far-right sympathisers. While others resist and refuse to disrupt their daily lives, I am bitter and resentful of how many people’s lives must now be approached with caution, and how safety is taken into account in everyday and often trivial decisions. All because of the fear-mongering of extremists.

I am constantly watching the news. It is so painful and exhaustingly personal that I can’t turn it off. When Zara Sultana, an Asian Muslim woman like me and an MP, was ridiculed, interrupted and gaslighted on Good Morning Britain this week by a panel of white presenters as she spoke about the reality of Islamophobia, it felt like our experiences were being undermined. Even the dead were not allowed to rest in peace. Muslim graves in Burnley were painted over and I felt like my father’s grave might have been desecrated. When a black carer’s car was set ablaze, it was all frighteningly close to home.

It’s not that I and others like me have never experienced racism before. I was first called a Paki when I was five, told to go back to my home country as a teenager, and as an adult, a drunk passenger on a London bus taunted me with the words “Muslims, I’ll kill you.” But I’ve mostly been able to dismiss these incidents as isolated, even harmless, incidents of peaceful living. Over the years, I’ve learned to laugh off the occasional passive-aggressive stare from strangers that remind me of my otherness. But nothing has shaken me more than the level of violence seen in these horrific riots. For many of us older than me, they will conjure up disturbing memories of the racist attacks of the 1970s and 1980s.

Thousands of anti-racism protesters have gathered across Britain.

I am by no means alone. It is not just a minority that feels this way. Everyone feels fearful to some degree, everyone feels attacked. Because far-right extremism is a threat to all of us. It is a threat to our way of life, to our peace and security, and to the thriving diversity that Britain still believes is a beacon of light despite the divisive forces that seek to destroy it.

The fascists did one constructive thing. There was an abundance of goodwill and solidarity as communities came together to fight racism and violence. In Southport, the mess they left behind led people to come out onto the streets to clean up after the attack on a mosque. In Liverpool, an imam started a crowdfunding campaign to help repair the local library and buildings damaged by the riots. And people are now willing to unite to fight racism more persistently.

On Wednesday evening, I was in tears as thousands of people across the country took to the streets to show their unity against hate. They gathered to protect communities and places rumoured to be targeted by the far right, holding up placards that read Nans Against Nazis, Refugees Welcome, This is what community looks like. The British people sent a clear and powerful message that fascism has no place in our country.

These protests are a testament to the resilient spirit of our community. But until we see a significant shift in public and political discourse that challenges the insidious rhetoric of division and racism in all its forms, until we see accountability for those who incite hatred and spread lies, and until we tackle institutional racism, the danger of far-right extremism will not be contained. It will continue to trickle down from the top, manifesting itself ugly on our streets and in society, negatively impacting the lives of all Britons.

Each of us has a role to play. Politicians, media, leaders, philanthropists, and all members of the community have the power to define the political climate through the power of unity, truth-telling, investment, and celebrating diversity in all areas.

It is not yet known how long the scars of this violence will last, or how far these extremist groups will organize or go underground. But challenging the discourse and protecting and building a society where everyone feels they belong is an ongoing process that we can all engage in.

Remona Aly is a journalist and broadcaster focusing on faith and lifestyle.

