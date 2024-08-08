Britain's largest private pension fund sells $80m worth of Israeli assets





Britain's largest private pension fund has sold $80m of its Israeli holdings, joining a wave of global retirement funds pulling out of the conflict-stricken region under public pressure.

The $79 billion University Pension Scheme (USS), which has more than 500,000 members, has significantly reduced its exposure to Israeli investments, including government debt and the Israeli currency, over the past six months, two people familiar with the matter said. USS began selling its bond and currency portfolio in March, the people said.

USS declined to comment.

The move follows sustained pressure from pension fund members who have raised concerns about human rights abuses in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories since the start of the war with Hamas last year.

USS members are mostly from the higher education sector, including lecturers from prestigious universities such as Oxford and Cambridge.

In its latest annual report, published last month, USS said it has a legal obligation to invest in the best financial interests of its members and beneficiaries.

At the time, the company said it was reducing its exposure to the Middle East in response to the financial risks that had become apparent. In the past, the pension fund has also cut investments in tobacco, manufacturing and thermal coal mining.

The war began in October last year with Hamas launching cross-border airstrikes that Israeli authorities say have killed 1,200 people inside Israel. The Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have killed about 40,000 people, health officials say.

The Universities and Colleges Union (UCU), which represents USS members, said it had raised concerns with pension funds about investments in companies on a UN watchlist that are believed to breach international law.

“We welcome their move to sell Israeli government bonds and currency, but we also want to go further and remove assets from companies that support the Israeli government in Gaza,” said UCU executive director Dooley Hart.

USS's move follows similar moves by other major global pension funds that have reduced their exposure to Israel under pressure from member countries.

In June, KLP, Norway's largest private pension management company, said it was selling about $70 million worth of its stake in U.S. industrial group Caterpillar over concerns that the company's equipment could be used to violate Palestinian human rights.

Pension Denmark, one of Denmark's largest pension funds with more than 800,000 members, has also pulled out of all its investments in Israeli banks.

In Britain, public pension plans with cash tied up in groups that supply weapons to Israel are being pressured to sell their holdings.

But the conflict has also provided some investors with an opportunity to buy assets in the conflict-ridden Middle East.

In May, the Financial Times reported that US municipalities had recently become the most enthusiastic buyers of Israeli bonds. Israel Bonds, the official underwriter for the bonds, said at the time that it had sold more than $3 billion of bonds worldwide since the war began on October 7 last year, three times the annual average.

