Rafael Nadal withdraws from US Open, announces Laver Cup as next event





Rafael Nadal withdrew from the US Open on Wednesday, making it the third Grand Slam tournament he has missed this season and raising more questions about his future in tennis at age 38.

Nadal wrote on social media that he would miss “those electric and special night sessions” at Arthur Ashe Stadium, “but I don't think I would be able to give 100% this time.”

He added that his next event will be the Laver Cup in Berlin from September 20-22. Nadal teamed up with Roger Federer in a doubles match at that event in 2022, when Federer last played before his retirement.

Hello everyone, I am writing to you today to let you know that I have decided not to participate in this year's US Open, a place I have incredible memories of. I will miss those special, electric night sessions in New York at Ashe, but I don't think I will be able to give my 100% this time. Thank you… pic.twitter.com/FluGRWUzIp

Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) August 7, 2024

Nadal's announcement didn't come as a huge surprise. He was on the official entry list released last month for New York, but it was more of a formality than anything else and that didn't stop the 22-time major champion from withdrawing at any time before the competition began on August 26.

Additionally, Nadal announced the news a week ago after his 2024 Olympics appearance with Spain ended with a quarterfinal loss in doubles to Carlos Alcaraz. That followed a second-round singles loss to rival Novak Djokovic, who left Paris with the men's gold medal.

When asked if he would play at the US Open, Nadal paused before answering.

“It seems not. But I will let you know soon,” he said. “For me, right now, I cannot give you a clear answer. I need time, but for me, [it] It looks difficult.”

Nadal hasn't announced anything about a possible retirement, but given his age and recent injury history – including hip surgery in 2023 and abdominal muscle issues in 2024 that have limited his match numbers over the past two seasons – it seems safe to say he probably doesn't have much left in him.

Editor's Choice

2 Related

He is a four-time US Open champion, winning titles in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019. But this time, his absence means he will have been absent from the hard-court tournament in four of the last five years; the exception was 2022, when he lost in the fourth round to Frances Tiafoe.

In 2023, Nadal injured his hip at the Australian Open in January and was forced to skip the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. This year, he injured a muscle near his hip during a warm-up tournament before the Australian Open and did not play there. He then played at the French Open in May, but lost in the first round to eventual finalist Alexander Zverev. Nadal opted to skip Wimbledon last month so he would not have to deal with the transition from the clay of Roland Garros to the grass of the All England Club before returning to clay for the Olympics.

Nadal holds a record 14 titles at Roland Garros, two at Wimbledon and two at the Australian Open. His last two Grand Slam trophies came in 2022, in Melbourne in January and Paris in June, which puts him ahead of Roger Federer for the record 20 Grand Slam titles for a man.

Federer announced his retirement at the age of 41 at the end of the 2022 season, shortly before bidding farewell by teaming up with Nadal in a doubles match at the Laver Cup. Both have since been surpassed in Grand Slam titles by Djokovic, who reached 24 by winning the US Open last year.

The United States Tennis Association said Nadal's spot in the tournament would be taken by Mackie McDonald, the 93rd-ranked American, making him the highest-ranked player not yet playing in the tournament. McDonald beat Nadal at the 2023 Australian Open.

The draw to establish the 2024 US Open grids is scheduled for August 22.

