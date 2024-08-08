Temperatures above 30 degrees are expected in some parts of the UK.





Temperatures could soar above 30C in parts of the UK over the weekend and early next week.

Sunday and Monday are expected to be the hottest days of the week, with highs expected to reach the “mid 30s” in southeast England, according to BBC Weather.

Other parts of southern and eastern England, the Midlands and southern Wales could also experience rising temperatures.

The heatwave is said to be linked to Hurricane Debbie, which caused severe flooding and heavy rain in the United States.

BBC Weather reports that while the storm itself will not reach the UK, a hot, humid air current from across Spain and France will move northwards, affecting parts of England and Wales.

The warmer weather is thought to have been caused by a bend in the jet stream caused by the influx of energy from Storm Debbie.

Jet streams are fast-moving air currents that circle the Earth. They occur when warm air from the south meets cold air from the north.

The heat could linger for a while, with cooler air moving in on Tuesday bringing a chance of rain and thunderstorms.

BBC weather presenter Stav Danaos said: “It's still a little bit uncertain at the moment but temperatures are likely to rise into the low 30s across south east England, and maybe even a little warmer.”

“In the hottest areas, temperatures could reach the mid-30s.”

Temperatures are forecast to be near normal across the UK next week.

Weather conditions are expected to remain quite changeable until Sunday, with rain expected in the western part of the country on Thursday, clear skies in some areas on Friday and wet weather expected on Saturday.

Some western and northwestern areas may experience stronger than usual winds.

Many parts of the world are currently experiencing above-average temperatures, which meteorologists say is largely a result of global warming.

