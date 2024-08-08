Tropical Storm Debby makes second landfall in the United States, in South Carolina





Tropical Storm Debby, which has already dumped more than a foot of rain on parts of the South and is expected to bring more, made a second landfall in the United States early Thursday as it moved back into South Carolina.

The storm, which was packing 50 mph, made landfall near Bulls Bay, South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center said in a 2 a.m. ET update.

A resident walks through floodwaters in Huger, South Carolina, on Wednesday. Mic Smith/AP

It was a Category 1 hurricane when it made its first landfall near Steinhatchee in Florida's Big Bend region at 7 a.m. Monday.

The big story with Debby will continue to be precipitation, National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan said in an update Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Authorities said six people died from the storm, including five in Florida. Another person died in Georgia. Most of the deaths were caused by falling trees.

Debby issued tornado warnings for parts of North Carolina early Thursday. Wilson County officials said a tornado touched down shortly before 3 a.m. and severely damaged Springfield Middle School in Lucama, as well as four homes and a church.

Later Thursday, Wilson County confirmed one death after the suspected tornado. A search and rescue team located the body of a missing person on Lloyd Road in Lucama, though that person has not been identified.

Wilson County Schools said the suspected tornado left sections of the roof and walls of the sixth and seventh grade hallways missing or compromised.

“It was heartbreaking to see the school right after the event, and I want to thank all the caring people who have already reached out to offer help and support,” said Wilson County Schools Superintendent Lane Mills.

Tornado damage at Springfield Middle School in Lumaca, North Carolina.

The storm is slow-moving and is not expected to leave North Carolina until Thursday night or Friday. It is expected to continue to weaken as it moves inland.

We expect this storm to continue its slow, gradual approach, bringing several days of heavy rain and the potential for widespread and severe flash flooding, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday. Parts of the state could receive 15 inches of rain.

As of Thursday, 22 million people are under flood warnings across a stretch of nearly 1,000 miles from the Carolinas to Canada.

There is a high risk of flash flooding from Wilmington, North Carolina to Roanoke, Virginia. Additional rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches, and locally up to 10 inches, are possible from coastal North Carolina to western Virginia.

A tornado warning is also in effect for much of eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia. Through the end of the day Thursday, 3 million people will be exposed to tropical tornadoes from eastern North Carolina to central Virginia.

While the storm's core has made landfall, its effects are widespread. While still off the coast of South Carolina around 5 p.m., the storm was affecting weather from Florida to the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic states, Brennan said.

The community of Parrish, Florida, about 20 miles southeast of St. Petersburg, received nearly 19 inches of rain Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said. Sarasota received 12 inches of rain, and authorities reported hundreds of rescues in Sarasota County.

An EF-1 tornado associated with an outer rainband of the tropical storm damaged roofs on homes on the Isle of Palms in South Carolina on Tuesday, the weather service said. A total of 29 homes were damaged by winds or falling trees, it said.

Another EF-1 tornado associated with the storm struck Edisto Island Monday with winds of 90 mph, the agency said. It tore trees and part of the roof off a home.

Then, Debbys is forecast to accelerate northward across eastern South Carolina and central North Carolina through Thursday night, then move more quickly northeastward across the mid-Atlantic on Friday and then Atlantic Canada on Saturday, according to the hurricane center.

It is likely to become a tropical depression Thursday afternoon or evening.

