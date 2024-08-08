U.S. women's volleyball team beats Brazil in Paris Olympics semifinals





PARIS — Karch Kiraly had only one request at the start of the deciding fifth set: Win or lose, make sure you enjoy the moment.

The coach asked the Americans to enjoy the atmosphere, one of the best in women's volleyball, with powerful Brazil on the other side of the net.

The U.S. women's volleyball team led by Kiraly will now have another chance to step into the Olympic spotlight, a chance to repeat as gold medalists. And it took an extra effort from every American on the court to go up against the experienced Brazilians.

“It's kind of sad that either team has to lose a game like that,” Kiraly said, “because both programs are legendary in terms of consistently playing at a high level in good tournaments like the Olympics and the world championships.”

As Brazilian fans waved flags, chanted slogans and sang in every corner of the South Paris Arena, the Americans beat their world class compatriots in a five-set thriller on Thursday, a convincing rematch of their Tokyo final won in three sets by the United States.

It was the Americans' first Olympic title, and now they can win a second in a row.

Brazil came back to 12-10 in the fifth round before the United States won 25-23, 18-25, 25-15, 23-25, 15-11.

When Kathryn Plummer's winning spike for her game-high 26th point closed the match, the Americans gathered in a huge group hug and bounced around the court in celebration.

Both teams will contest the Olympic final on Sunday, with Brazil aiming for bronze on Saturday against the loser of the late match between first-place Italy and third-place Turkey.

The Brazilians have not won gold since the London Games 12 years ago.

Brazil led 5-3 and were 10 points away from taking the fifth goal when the Americans came back to tie it at 6-6 and took the lead momentarily thanks to Jordan Thompson's spike.

“We said let’s go all out, have confidence, don’t be afraid, it’s a quick game with 15 players,” Plummer said. “That’s what you have to do, you don’t really have time to fix things or make adjustments very quickly, so we just had to play the game we know how to play and go tear it up.”

Both teams made incredible saves close to the court or even well out of bounds near their own benches to keep long points alive – and one fifth-set rally lasted more than 30 seconds.

The stands shook all afternoon to the sound of chants of “Bra-zil!” and “Monster block!”

Brazil, ranked second in the world, two places above the Americans, now has one last chance to climb onto the podium.

“[The fans] “They've been with us for three years since the last Olympics. Everyone gives us so much energy. They're really part of this journey,” Brazil forward Julia Bergmann said of the huge support. “We're also going to give them a medal.”

Many of these women have been fighting in the spotlight of the world stage for over a decade now.

Brazilian middle blocker Thasa is 37 and the second-oldest on the court behind four-time U.S. Olympian Jordan Larson, who is also 37 but will turn 38 in October instead of next May.

“We fought. It was a very good fight. They played very well. It went five sets. I don't even know what to say, it's a very emotional moment for us now,” Bergmann said. “We have to refocus, pull ourselves together and go for bronze.”

Nearly three months ago, during the Volleyball Nations League, Kiraly had the U.S. team in Rio de Janeiro when Brazilian coach Z Roberto asked if he could play in a practice match ahead of the Paris Olympics.

“We have a good relationship, I get along very well with him,” Kiraly said. “I have immense respect for him.”

Kiraly and Roberto eventually decided to do it, on the condition that their teams would not be in the same group for the first matches in France. Once the groups were announced in June and their teams did not have to play each other right away, they made it happen.

So once the teams arrived, Brazil visited the Americans' training center for four sets – some with their best teams, others with the reserves to give these women the playing time and training they needed before the matches that mattered.

Kiraly made a roster change after the five-set loss to China on July 29 to open the group stage, moving veterans Larson and Kelsey Robinson Cook to reserve roles and bringing in Avery Skinner and Plummer. The Americans rebounded to beat Serbia two days later.

The United States, which won a heartbreaking bronze medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games despite being ranked No. 1 in the world at the time, took a 5-0, 8-3 lead on Thursday, but Brazil fought back and the two teams traded points for much of the first set. Brazil took its first lead on a block by Carol against Plummer for a 16-15 advantage.

Brazil took the lead 19-16 before the Americans took the lead 21-19, then Brazil came back to 21-21.

Plummer scored back-to-back points on offense to secure the first set 25-23.

It was just a preview of a match that would go down to the wire.

“It will be two heavyweights going head-to-head,” Kiraly said ahead of time.

And oh how right he was.

