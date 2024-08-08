Moral Position: Anti-Racism Protesters Rally in UK After Far-Right Riots | Protest News





Thousands of people have protested against racism in cities across Britain after far-right riots left nearly 400 people arrested.

The mood in Liverpool has become tense as reports spread that far-right protesters are planning to attack an asylum charity.

The site was due to be one of more than 30 locations across Britain targeted by racist and anti-immigrant protesters on Wednesday. Dozens of other towns and cities have also called for similar action, and the government has decided to deploy 6,000 police officers nationwide.

But on the day, the mood was set to turn as far-right protests failed to materialise. Instead, tens of thousands of anti-racist protesters filled the streets of cities including London, Bristol and Newcastle.

In Liverpool, people walked the streets chanting “Refugees are welcome here”. One girl held a banner that read “We will turn racists into refugees”.

Some people, fearing they might become targets of the far right, called refugee support centers.

A local journalist, who asked to be identified only as Patrick, said: “We cannot allow people to come and attack and destroy one of the most vulnerable buildings of all the most vulnerable people in the community and destroy the little shelter they have.” There are all nationalities here. So it is important to stand in solidarity, to fight against ignorance, prejudice and hatred.

The police were watching.

I am very pleased with the turnout, Hashem, a protester from Liverpool who asked not to be identified, told Al Jazeera. “Good people in our community have taken a moral stand. Far-right hate is not welcome in Liverpool.

Anti-racism rallies were also held in several cities, including Oxford. [Justin Tallis/AFP]

The 30-year-old attended the event despite elders from the Muslim community urging young people to stay indoors following the violence that erupted last week in Liverpool, northwest England, the epicenter of violent riots.

The incidents took place in several towns and cities across England and Northern Ireland, and authorities described it as the worst violent unrest in Britain in a decade.

I feel unsafe

The violence began in the aftermath of the murder of three young girls in Southport, a town north of Liverpool, with false rumours circulating on social media that the perpetrators were Muslim asylum seekers.

Police rejected claims made by far-right individuals and groups and described the knife attack suspect as a 17-year-old born in Wales who was neither Muslim nor an asylum seeker. He was later named as Axel Rudakubana, born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents, after a judge lifted reporting restrictions.

As violence spread, the government took a hard line, which may have influenced the decision of far-right protesters not to show up on Wednesday. In less than a week, about 400 people were arrested, a man was charged with inciting racial hatred by inciting attacks on refugees, and a rioter who beat a police officer was sentenced to three years in prison.

A senior counter-terrorism official said the rioters could be charged with terrorism.

The incident has also reignited discussions about regulating social media, including Telegram, a platform popular with far-right groups because of its lack of content censorship. The messaging app said on Wednesday it would remove channels and posts that call for violence.

In Liverpool, people gathered outside a Merseyside refugee centre for fear of being targeted by the far right. [Peter Powell/EPA]

But the riots shocked many across Britain, with some describing the unrest as an affront to decades of unity.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Muslim women wearing hijabs said they had stayed home for the past week, while men who went out on the streets walked in groups.

The doors to Liverpool's main mosque remain firmly shut.

“I don’t feel as safe as I used to,” said lawyer Naban, who asked not to be identified. He was one of thousands who marched against racism in Liverpool. It’s really good for me as a brown person to see so many people showing solidarity. I feel like I’m among my people.

