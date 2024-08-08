Britain's chaos: What is Elon Musk's game?





X can sometimes feel like two parallel universes.

There is a version where the US President chooses a platform to announce that he will not run for re-election. There is a version where a world authority on a particular topic uses X to provide expert views on unfolding events.

And there are also versions of posts that have been promoted to millions of people, including many related to the recent riots and protests across the UK, containing false claims, hate speech and conspiracy theories, without any attempt to find them.

At the center of all this is Elon Musk, the owner of X, one of the richest people in the world. But this isn’t just a story about the monetization strategies and algorithms X has used during his tenure, or how they fuel divisive content.

It also speaks volumes about why Mr Musk has chosen to speak out publicly about the unrest in Britain.

And no one knows for sure what his game plan is.

Stir the pot

Musk acquired the company, then known as Twitter, in 2022. In November 2023, the site reinstated the previously banned account of far-right activist and convicted criminal Stephen Exley-Lennon (aka Tommy Robinson).

And this week, Musk responded to Yasley-Lennon’s post with two exclamation marks. In other words, he started a debate.

Yaxley-Lennon has criticised British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s comments following the riots that followed the murder of three girls in Southport. Yaxley-Lennon accused the Prime Minister of calling everyone who was upset by the murders a thug. Starmer’s speech specifically referred to a thug as someone who throws a brick at a police officer.

Exley-Lennon was also critical of the Prime Minister's comments about increasing police powers in response to the riots.

Mr Musk later responded to the riot footage by suggesting civil war was inevitable. A spokesman for the Prime Minister said there was no justification for this claim.

Musk once again emphasized, responding to the PM’s post about attacks on the Muslim community by asking, “Shouldn’t we be concerned about attacks on *all* communities?” Musk repeated this comment in his own tweet, making claims about violence by anti-racist and anti-Muslim protesters and accusing the police of taking a one-sided approach.

Even before Mr Musk got involved, there wasn't a lot of content on X centered around the events in Southport.

The false claim that the perpetrator of the Southport murders was a Muslim refugee who arrived in the UK by boat in 2023 spread like wildfire across X. It then spread to other social media platforms and was even posted to some Telegram channels, but most of the most heated and amplified conversation took place on X.

These claims have been shared by fake news sites and people with a history of spreading evidence-free conspiracy theories about everything from pandemics to vaccines to war, as well as prominent political commentators, politicians and influencers.

Profiles that reached the most users with this idea often purchased a blue checkmark, meaning their posts received more visibility on the platform.

With his signature blue check mark and 193 million followers, Musk interacts with some profiles that share controversial content, thereby amplifying that message.

'Radicalize yourself'

As of now, there is no definitive answer as to what motivated Mr. Musk's actions.

There has been a steady stream of talk about X as he establishes his presence as an active player on his own platform.

Despite all the commotion surrounding X’s ownership, the site last month reported that it had 251 million daily active users worldwide in the second quarter of this year, up 1.6% year-over-year. Of course, that could be attributed to a variety of factors, such as what’s happening around the world. While these numbers indicate a slowdown in growth, X is still the focus of digital conversation.

Despite warnings that X would cease to exist under Elon Musk, a variety of users continue to post about it, including many world leaders and prominent politicians from all walks of life.

This may also be related to Musk’s views on the threat of regulation, particularly in the UK, where online safety laws were passed by the previous government.

When it goes into full effect in 2025, social media companies will be required to remove illegal content, including content that is “racially or religiously offensive.” Musk has repeatedly expressed concerns publicly that attempts by governments to regulate social media sites like his risk infringing on free speech.

Others suspect he simply spent too much time on X. Sander van der Linden, a professor of social psychology at the University of Cambridge, has suggested Musk may be radicalizing himself on his own platform.

Of course, the reasons for the protests and riots in the UK clearly extend far beyond social media.

It's also true that Twitter of the past, the pre-Musk version, was far from perfect.

There were accusations of bias and a moderation policy that limited the freedom of expression of certain types of accounts. There were also a lot of trolls. But on paper, the policies and approaches were different, and even just analyzing my feed before and after the acquisition showed that they were different.

Shortly after the acquisition, Musk spoke about the importance of fairness in all aspects, including what Twitter allowed people to share on its site at the time. He made it clear that freedom of expression was a key priority for X, and that, like all users, as private citizens, we have the right to share our opinions on politics and other topics.

But it is only recently that Musk has made clear his support for specific political positions and candidates.

For example, consider the way he supported Donald Trump after the assassination attempt, or the way he shared criticism of Trump's opponent, Kamala Harris. He shared posts that were very hostile to some progressive views.

Now he has decided to speak out on some of the most sensitive issues in British society.

What has evolved is a complex dynamic. Owner Elon Musk oversees X’s decisions, influencing what content is allowed and actively encouraged for users. At the same time, his account is considered the most followed in the world and plays a key role in shaping the tone of some of X’s most promoted and controversial content.

I have repeatedly reached out to social media companies regarding the UK riots, including multiple requests for interviews with Mr. Musk. I even posted a request to X. He has not responded to any of my interview requests.

Musk has stressed his concern that the media is no longer accountable. Yet when I ask him and X questions, most of the time the social media companies don’t respond. X continues to share publicly available guidelines that their priority is to protect and defend the voices of users.

So instead, I had to settle for imagining what he might say if he finally agreed to speak.

The first question I would ask is, 'What is your game plan?'

That question can only be answered by that person.

