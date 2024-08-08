USA overcomes Serbia in last-ditch effort to advance to gold medal game





Brian Windhorst, ESPN Senior WriterAugust 8, 2024, 5:09 p.m. ET

NBA writer for ESPN.com since 2010 Covered the Cleveland Cavs for seven years Author of two books

PARIS — Ever since Serbia clinched an Olympic berth at last summer's World Cup thanks to resting son Nikola Jokic, USA Basketball's management has been worried about a game like the one it won 95-91 in the Olympic semifinals Thursday night.

No team, no player, has caused as much concern as the Serbs and Jokic in the medal round.

That's the basis on which Joel Embiid signed up to play for the Americans. And he recruited as many talents as possible, bringing in LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant to help him win another gold medal.

And that kept Steve Kerr and his coaching staff on track this week, despite previous landslide victories at these Olympics. It was a nightmare that nearly came true. The U.S. team struggled in the deep end, falling into all the classic pitfalls that lead to historic upsets.

But future Hall of Famers and modern MVPs redeemed themselves with dream comebacks and have now left their own indelible mark.

Team USA came back from 17 points behind with an impressive comeback to beat a valiant effort from Serbia.

Embiid played one of the best games of his career against Jokic, delivering 19 points and a fiery second-half surge that cemented his place in Team USA history.

James had just the fourth triple-double in Olympic history with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists and had his hands in the wheel of the fourth-quarter surge that added another chapter to his incredible career.

Durant scored two huge baskets, a three-pointer that was part of a six-point possession and proved crucial in the comeback. Then a shot in the final minute that proved vital.

But Curry will have that moment of glory. He scored 36 points, hitting 9 of 14 three-pointers and two free throws that sealed the victory. Curry was at his best, unstoppable and helping the United States through tough times when they seemed certain to lose.

“For all of us, being superstars and Hall of Famers on our respective teams and everything we’ve accomplished, the commitment is there and that’s the only way we’re going to win,” Curry said. “To come back like we did, I saw a lot of Team USA basketball, and it was special.”

Jokic scored 17 points and had 11 assists, but played most of the fourth quarter in foul trouble, a factor that ultimately hurt Serbia's upset bid. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 20 points, dishing out assists on multiple occasions against the Americans' defense.

Team USA will face France on Saturday in a rematch of the 2021 Olympic final.

