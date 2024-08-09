Ambassadors from the United States and other countries will not attend Nagasaki Peace Memorial due to Israel's exclusion





TOKYO Ambassadors from the United States and other Western countries to Japan will not attend a peace memorial ceremony following the atomic bombing in Nagasaki on Friday, after Israel was not invited due to what the city's mayor said were security concerns.

Diplomats from around the world are invited to the annual ceremony commemorating the day the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city. U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel and other envoys say excluding Israel puts it on a par with Russia and Belarus, the only other two countries not invited because of their military aggression against Ukraine.

The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo confirmed that Emanuel, who attended a similar ceremony Tuesday in Hiroshima, Japan, will not participate in the Nagasaki ceremony. He will instead attend a peace ceremony at Zojoji Temple in Tokyo and observe a moment of silence at the embassy.

He has asked consulates to do the same, an embassy spokesman said in an email.

The United States will be represented at the Nagasaki ceremony by the head of the U.S. consulate in Fukuoka, the spokesman said.

British Ambassador Julia Longbottom will also not attend the ceremony, the British Embassy in Tokyo told NBC News, saying that not inviting Israel creates an unfortunate and misleading equivalence with Russia and Belarus.

Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki said Thursday that Israel was excluded not for political reasons but out of consideration for survivors who might attend the ceremony. Activists on Tuesday protested the inclusion of Israel in the Hiroshima ceremonies, a country that has come under international criticism for civilian deaths and destruction in the Gaza Strip as it wages a war against Hamas following the Oct. 7 terror attacks on Israel that killed 1,200 people.

Suzuki, both of whose parents survived the Nagasaki bombing, said the survivors, known in Japanese as hibakusha, were now on average over 85 years old and that Friday's ceremony should not be affected by any kind of interference or obstruction.

The decision was taken to ensure that the ceremony could proceed smoothly, in a peaceful and solemn atmosphere, Suzuki said, adding that he had personally explained the situation to the ambassadors.

Although Palestinian representatives were not invited to the Hiroshima ceremony, where officials cited the lack of an internationally recognized state, they were invited to the Nagasaki ceremony.

Israeli Ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen said in a message posted on X last week that the decision to exclude Israel from the Nagasaki ceremony was regrettable and sent the wrong message to the world, and distracted from the main message that Nagasaki has been promoting for years.

Cohen said there was no comparison between Israel and any other conflict.

Western diplomats first expressed concern to Suzuki last month, when he said Nagasaki was considering not inviting Israel.

Not inviting Israel to the commemoration of the atomic bombing of the city of Nagasaki would put Israel on the same level as countries like Russia and Belarus, which are the only other countries not invited to the ceremony, reads a joint letter dated July 19 by envoys from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Canada and the European Union.

Such a possibility would be regrettable and misleading, the letter adds.

The American bombings of Nagasaki on August 9, 1945, and Hiroshima three days earlier led to Japan's unconditional surrender and the end of World War II. An estimated 210,000 people were vaporized instantly or slowly poisoned, and the descendants of the survivors suffered radiation-induced mutations.

For decades, both cities have held annual peace commemorations, promoting a world without nuclear weapons.

Suzuki said Thursday that it was regrettable that neither Israel, Russia nor Belarus would be present at the Nagasaki ceremony.

If we are talking about political reasons, such as because this or that person is a party to a particular conflict, I personally believe that this is precisely the reason why we invite them to the ceremony: because they are a party to a conflict, he said.

Arata Yamamoto reported from Tokyo and Mithil Aggarwal from Hong Kong.

