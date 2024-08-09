Qatar, Egypt, US urge Israel, Hamas to resume Gaza ceasefire talks | Israeli-Palestinian Conflict News





Qatar, Egypt and the United States have called on Israel and Hamas to resume negotiations to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, as Israel's continued bombardment of the territory has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians and raised fears of a new regional escalation.

In a joint statement released Thursday, the three countries urged Israel and Hamas to urgently resume talks on August 15 in Doha or Cairo to close all remaining gaps and begin implementing the deal without further delay.

It is time to reach a ceasefire agreement and release the hostages and prisoners, they said.

We have worked for months to reach a framework agreement and it is now on the table, all that is missing is the details of its implementation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office quickly responded to the call, saying in a statement that Israel would send a delegation to attend talks next week to finalize details and implement the framework agreement.

Hamas, the Palestinian political faction that rules Gaza, has yet to respond.

The joint statement comes after months of failed attempts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, where the Israeli military assault has killed at least 39,699 Palestinians and wounded 91,722 others since early October.

The recent assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital Tehran, widely believed to have been carried out by Israel, has also raised questions about the prospects for continuing ceasefire negotiations.

The assassination of Haniyeh, who had been a key figure in the negotiations, was seen by many as an attempt by Netanyahu's government to derail efforts to negotiate an end to the war.

According to Al Jazeera correspondent Hamdah Salhut, based in Amman, Jordan, the circumstances of Haniyeh's death will add complexity to any future negotiations.

There are a lot of moving parts here, she said, highlighting the risk of a retaliatory attack from Iran or one of its proxies.

Furthermore, we must remember that the Israelis will now negotiate with Yahya Sinwar, who is the new political leader of Hamas, Salhut added, referring to Haniyeh's replacement.

He is considered a hardliner. Benjamin Netanyahu is considered a hardliner. He has already come into these negotiations with several non-negotiables and has added to that list.

However, in Thursday's statement, Qatar, Egypt and the United States said it was time to provide immediate relief to both the long-suffering people of Gaza as well as the hostages and their families.

There is no more time to waste and no excuses from any party to delay matters further, the countries said.

The statement was signed by US President Joe Biden, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Qatari Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Al Jazeera senior political analyst Marwan Bishara said the statement shows that mediating nations are starting to lose patience.

The United States is being pushed to exert increased pressure because of the threat of a broader regional war, Bishara explained.

I think the idea here is that they will come back to the negotiating table on August 15th, and both Hamas and Israel will seek to iron out the details, he said.

Bishara said many details remain unclear, including which Palestinian prisoners and captives held in Gaza will be released in the first phase of the deal and how many.

But the mediating countries now believe they have a good framework agreement for a three-stage ceasefire deal.

I think it is more or less a call to action, a call for urgency to act more quickly than before.

Ariel Gold, executive director of the Fellowship of Reconciliation, a U.S.-based nonviolence group, said Thursday's statement was not yet cause for celebration.

“We’ve been through this situation before in many ways,” Gold told Al Jazeera, noting that President Biden’s administration has been through this situation many times before. [said] that we are in the final stretch of negotiations.

Gold said Biden, who provided unwavering military and diplomatic support to Israel during the war, should make clear to Netanyahu that there will be a real and definitive consequence if he rejects the ceasefire deal.

For months, Palestinian rights advocates in the United States have been urging Biden to stop sending weapons to Israel as the war drags on.

Rami Khouri, a professor at the American University of Beirut, said the timing of the statement likely reflects the pressures Biden faces.

Why the 15th? Khouri asked, referring to the date in the joint statement for the resumption of negotiations. I think it’s because the two most desperate people in the world for a ceasefire, outside of the Palestinians, are Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, the genocidaire, as he is called in the United States.

Khouri noted that August 15 comes just days before the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. The ongoing fighting in Gaza could spark discord and protests at the convention, which is designed as a platform for Harris' presidential campaign.

“They are desperately waiting for this ceasefire to be reached,” Khouri said, adding that the moment is incredibly important.

