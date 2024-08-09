Our newsroom had expected more chaos across the UK. Instead, we got hope | Protests





Al Jazeera's digital newsroom was ready to report on the escalation of the biggest racial riots in 30 years, but surprisingly, a positive event emerged as our top story.

I would be the first to admit that journalists have grown up steeped in scepticism, or, as my British colleagues have said, cynicism galore.

So when we started getting reports from the scene that more race riots were breaking out across Britain and that there would be counter-protests, we, like most newsrooms, prepared for the worst.

After days of rioting, thousands of police were deployed across the country in anticipation of more than 100 far-right riots. Despite government threats of more arrests and harsh sentences for rioters, a noisy minority of far-right, xenophobic protesters, fueled by online disinformation echo chambers, seemed ready to double down, no matter the cost.

We quickly jumped into action and started broadcasting live ahead of the planned protests. In the first few hours, our audience got a glimpse of immigrants and Muslims in cities across the UK holding their breath in fear of what would happen next.

During that time, I was busy organizing the security of the reporters on the scene, reminding them to think about safety first and not be brave. Being driven by a sense of responsibility to tell a big story on the scene tends to be both an asset and a blind spot for even the best reporters.

So many people I spoke to were so scared that one of my teammates in London texted me:

I can't imagine how Isaac's family feels.

She was referring to my British, Muslim, coloured husband, and suddenly the professional language turned personal and I started to worry.

When I checked with his family shortly afterwards, three things became clear: There had been no riots in his small hometown yet. There were rumours that far-right protesters were planning to drive down from the larger city of Birmingham and change that. And despite the calm, some in the community were fearful and questioning their place in the only home they had ever known.

To say that what happened that evening at the heart of a planned far-right demonstration was nothing short of remarkable would be an understatement.

The so-called silent majority has often been seen as a rebellion against those who monopolize the traditional news coverage, but this time it was loud.

Tens of thousands of counter-protesters filled the streets of major cities, marching peacefully against racism, carrying signs such as “Refugees Welcome,” “Stop Lying Racism as Patriotism,” and “When Hate Grows, Love Must Ring Louder.”

Mass far-right protests never materialized.

Then, suddenly, our reporting plan changed to a positive outcome for the story we had originally planned.

Whatever happens next, it is sadly rare for our journalists to have the opportunity to cover something new against the backdrop of this year’s events: a heartfelt expression of humanity.

