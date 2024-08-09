U.S. Men's Basketball Team Beats Serbia, Will Play for Olympic Gold : NPR





USA's LeBron James reacts during the men's basketball semifinal against Serbia at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Bercy on Thursday. The United States trailed Serbia for most of the game but won 95-91. Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

Show caption Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

NPR is in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. For more on the Games, check out our latest updates.

PARIS In his first trip to the Olympics, Steph Curry wasn't going to be denied a chance to play for a gold medal.

For most of Thursday's semifinal against Serbia, the United States trailed its Serbian opponent. Besides Curry, who made nine three-pointers and led all scorers with 36 points, Team USA's future Hall of Famers struggled to find the basket.

Even at the start of the fourth quarter, the United States was still behind by 13 points.

But then Team USA started doing typical Team USA things: A three-pointer from Kevin Durant in the middle of a collision between two players, followed a second later by another three-pointer, this one from Devin Booker. A determined layup from LeBron James. Three consecutive shots from center Joel Embiid as the 12,213 spectators at Paris' Bercy Arena booed.

And finally, who else but a three-pointer from Curry from the top of the key to regain the lead? The United States held on until the buzzer for a 95-91 victory.

“Hopefully we get another win on Saturday, and you can look back on this game as the one that challenged us and tested us, and the one that you remember,” Curry told reporters after the game.

Devin Booker #15 of the United States shoots the ball during a semifinal game against Serbia. The United States trailed for most of the game, but managed to come back to win 95-91. Pool/Getty Images .

. Pool/Getty Images

It was the third time in a month that the United States had faced Serbia, led by Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. The previous two times, the United States had won easily: first 105-79 in an exhibition game in Abu Dhabi, then 110-84 in the Olympic pool game.

But on Saturday, Serbia played “the perfect game,” U.S. head coach Steve Kerr said afterward. “I'm really honored to be a part of that game. It was one of the best basketball games I've ever been a part of,” he said.

For more than 33 straight minutes of the 40 minutes of play, Serbia led, starting with a three-pointer by Bogdan Bogdanovic, another NBA veteran, that gave Serbia a 16-15 lead with 5:49 left in the first quarter. The Serbians didn't relinquish that advantage until there was 2:24 left in the game.

“Over 40 minutes, I think our talent wore them down,” Kerr said. “We still feel like we have the strongest team. We have the best players. The other countries all have good players now. But we have the best players. And we're confident that over 40 minutes, things are going to go our way. But it was risky for most of the night.”

Even though Serbia managed to hold on to its largest lead, a 17-point lead in the second quarter, there was never any panic within the U.S. team, Curry said. At halftime, he added, the mood in the locker room was “eerily calm.”

“We know what we have to do, and we tell ourselves that until the last moment,” he said. “That's basketball.”

Team USA’s victory is a rematch of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics final, in which the United States beat France. Much of that French team has changed since then, and it now includes Victor Wembanyama, the 20-year-old phenom from the San Antonio Spurs whose 7-foot-10 frame and fluidity on the ball have made him the most coveted prospect of a generation. Last year, in his rookie season in the NBA, he lived up to the hype, leading the league in blocks and winning unanimous Rookie of the Year honors.

France earned its spot in the gold medal game with a 73-69 victory over Germany in the semifinals on Thursday. France has won three Olympic silver medals, but it has never won gold. (The United States has won all but one gold medal since 1992, the first year professionals were allowed to compete. The only exception was in 2004, when Argentina won gold and the United States settled for bronze.)

LeBron James (L) of the United States celebrates with Steph Curry after their semi-final basketball game against Serbia. The United States beat Serbia 95-91 and will face France in the gold medal game. Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

Show caption Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

“It's going to be a tough test, especially here. They're playing with confidence,” said Durant, who scored nine points. “We've got our work cut out for us, especially here. It's going to be louder than ever.”

In a preview of what will surely be a pro-France crowd Saturday, Embiid was booed every time he touched the ball, as he has been throughout these Olympics after rejecting an offer last year to play for the French national team.

Embiid, who was born in Cameroon and is a French citizen, recently told The New York Times Magazine that his decision was influenced by France's poor relations with Cameroon, which was ruled by France before its independence in 1960. (Cameroon's team did not qualify for the Olympics.)

“My family still lives in Cameroon and I don’t want to put them through this kind of thing,” Embiid said. “I want them to be safe and the relationship between France and Cameroon or Africa in general is just not good.”

On Thursday, Embiid scored 19 points. He said he welcomed the boos and the gold-medal game against France. “I'm not going to sit here and say I don't like France. I love France,” Embiid told reporters. “The jokes against the fans, that's love and respect. I'll take whatever they give me.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/08/08/g-s1-16050/usa-mens-basketball-serbia-paris-olympics The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos