U.S. men's basketball team beats Serbia, will play France for gold medal





PARIS Kevin Durant and Devin Booker scored back-to-back 3-pointers on the same possession Thursday, sparking a huge U.S. rally in the fourth quarter and a 95-91 semifinal victory over Serbia.

The United States will face host France, the semifinal winner over Germany, for the gold medal at 9:30 p.m. local time, 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Serbia will face Germany for the bronze medal at 11 a.m. local time, 5 a.m. Eastern time on Saturday.

Steph Curry, whose storied career includes two NBA MVP titles and four championships, called the win a remarkable moment in his basketball life.

“It was special,” said Curry, who scored a game-high 36 points. “It was the most fun I’ve had in a long time and to dig deep like we did with this group and come out with a win, it was special. I’m just enjoying that right now.”

In a video clip released by USA Basketball after the game, Durant said every American player would cherish this victory for the rest of their lives.

“I know we’re going to win a gold medal, but you have to celebrate the little moments,” Durant said. “I guarantee you, nobody here will ever forget this night. Everybody here will remember this night for the rest of their lives.”

Before Thursday night, the Americans had crushed their opponents since arriving in France. They won three group games by a total of 64 points before beating Brazil 122-87 in the quarterfinals.

But Serbia proved anything but a walk in the park on Thursday night, and it took Curry's heroics to keep the game as close as it was before the Americans caught fire late in the game.

“It was just a matter of time before he had one of those games,” said LeBron James, who had 16 points and 12 rebounds. “You could see it every day, he works too hard to not have a game like that. We wouldn't have it any other way, and it was the perfect time for Steph to come out and do what he did.

Serbia, leading by 17 points, appeared to have control of the game until late in the fourth period when lightning struck.

Durant's first long-range shot with 7:19 left in regulation pulled the Americans within 78-70, giving the United States a spark of life that had been missing all night at Bercy Arena.

And as he was about to shoot, Serbian Nikola Joki fouled Anthony Davis. The Americans kept possession of the ball and Booker took over a few moments later.

Curry hit a three-pointer with 2:24 left to give the United States an 87-86 lead, a lead the Americans did not relinquish.

Then, in the next 43 seconds, James and Curry connected with fast-break layups, and the United States never looked back.

Curry led the game in points on 12 of 19 shooting and 9 of 14 from three-point range.

“We have one goal here, and that’s to bring home gold,” Booker said. “So I think we were down 17 or 18 yards and fighting our way out of a hole, we knew it was going to be a test tonight.

Joki, the Serbian star and reigning NBA MVP, added 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in the loss. BogdanBogdanov scored a team-best 20 points.

American great Joel Embiid said that even though the team was down for most of the game, he never lost hope and knew that all it would take was one spark to get the Americans going again.

“We just kept playing,” said Embiid, who started slowly but played a powerful second half, finishing with 19 points. “We made some stops and got into transition.”

Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers star who was born in Cameroon and had once considered playing for France, was booed every time he touched the ball.

He insists that he loves France and receives the boos from the fans as a form of “love”.

“It's going to be fun,” Embiid said of Saturday's championship game. “The jokes against the fans, that's love, that's respect for me.”

