U.S. women's water polo team loses to Australia in Olympic semifinal, ending bid for fourth straight title





The U.S. women's water polo team was eliminated by Australia in the semifinals of the Paris Olympics on Thursday night, ending their quest for a fourth consecutive gold medal.Video above: Flavor Flav becomes official member of Hearst Olympic teamAustralia made 6 of 6 shots on goal and goalkeeper Gabi Palm denied Maddie Musselman on the final attempt of the tiebreaker, sending the Aussies into the final. It was Australia's third win at the Paris Games in a penalty shootout.Australia next faces Spain, which advanced with a 19-18 win over the Netherlands in a penalty shootout. The gold medal match will be played Saturday at Paris La Défense Arena. The United States squandered a 5-2 halftime lead, its second loss at the Paris Games and third Olympic defeat since losing the 2008 final to the Netherlands. EnglishThe score was 5-0-1 in London, 6-0 in Rio de Janeiro and 6-1 in Tokyo. No men's or women's team has won four consecutive Olympic water polo titles. Spain was led by Judith Forca, who scored five times in regulation and made her shot in the penalty shootout. Bea Ortiz, Elena Ruiz, Paula Crespi and Maica Garcia Godoy also converted, as Spain went 5 for 5 in the tiebreaker. Goalkeeper Martina Terre saved Brigitte Sleeking's penalty shot before Garcia Godoy sealed the victory. The victories by Spain and Australia were the first two times a women's semifinal was decided by penalty kicks at the Olympics. Spain improved to 6-0 and is on course for its first gold medal in women's water polo. It lost to the United States in the finals in London and Tokyo. “We don't want another silver medal. We're just here for the gold,” Anni Espar Llaquet said. “It's been a long road. It's been a tough road to get here. We have one more game to play, we've been dreaming about this for a few years and I think this is our time to shine.” Simone van de Kraats scored four goals for the Netherlands, which beat Spain 8-7 at the European Championship in January. Vivian Sevenich, Nina ten Broek, Lieke Rogge and Kitty Lynn Joustra each scored twice. The Netherlands got off to a rocky start and Forca scored to make it 6-1 late in the first quarter. But Spain seemed to stall offensively in the third period and the Netherlands began to pull themselves together. Ten Broek converted two well-placed lobs and the game was tied at 11 after three minutes. “I'm sad that we lost the game, but if you saw the beginning of the game, nobody believed we could tie it and almost win it,” said Sabrina van der Sloot of the Netherlands, who will face the United States for the bronze medal on Saturday. “So I'm very proud of my team and how we fought back. Garcia Godoy scored a goal with 30 seconds left, giving Spain a 14-13 lead. The Netherlands then had goalkeeper Laura Aarts join the attack and Sleeking broke free for the equalizer in the dying seconds, sending the game to penalties. It happens. You have very good momentum and bad momentum,” Espar Llaquet said. “Being able to believe and keep encouraging each other was key.

PARIS –

The U.S. women's water polo team was eliminated by Australia in the semifinals of the Paris Olympics on Thursday night, ending its run to a fourth consecutive gold medal.

Video above: Flavor Flav becomes official member of Hearst Olympic team

Australia had 6 of 6 shots on goal and goalkeeper Gabi Palm denied Maddie Musselman on the final attempt of the tie-break, sending the Australians into the final. It was Australia's third win at the Paris Games after a penalty shootout.

Australia will next face Spain, who qualified with a 19-18 win over the Netherlands on penalties. The gold medal match will take place on Saturday at Paris La Défense Arena.

The United States suffered its second defeat of the Paris Games, its third since losing the final to the Netherlands in 2008. It lost 5-0-1 in London, 6-0 in Rio de Janeiro and 6-1 in Tokyo.

No men's or women's team has won four consecutive Olympic water polo titles.

Spain were led by Judith Forca, who scored five times in regulation time and had her shot saved in the penalty shootout. Bea Ortiz, Elena Ruiz, Paula Crespi and Maica Garcia Godoy also scored, as Spain made it 5 out of 5 in the tie-break.

Goalkeeper Martina Terre saved Brigitte Sleeking's penalty before Garcia Godoy sealed the victory.

The victories by Spain and Australia were the first times a women's semi-final was decided on penalties at the Olympics.

Spain improves to 6-0 and wins first gold medal in women's water polo after losing to USA in finals in London and Tokyo.

“We don’t want another silver medal. We’re just here for the gold,” said Anni Espar Llaquet. “It’s been a long road. The road to get here has been tough.”

We still have one game left, we've been dreaming about it for a few years, and I think this is our moment to shine.

Simone van de Kraats scored four goals for the Netherlands, who beat Spain 8-7 at the European Championship in January. Vivian Sevenich, Nina ten Broek, Lieke Rogge and Kitty Lynn Joustra each scored twice.

The Netherlands had a tough start to the game and Forca scored to make it 6-1 at the end of the first quarter. But Spain seemed to stagnate a bit in attack in the third period and the Netherlands started to get their act together.

Ten Broek converted a couple of well-placed lobs and the game was tied at 11 after three.

“I'm sad that we lost the game, but if you saw the beginning of the game, nobody believed that we could equalize and almost win,” said Sabrina van der Sloot of the Netherlands, who will face the United States for the bronze medal on Saturday. “So I'm very proud of my team and the way we fought.

Garcia Godoy scored the winning goal with 30 seconds left, giving Spain a 14-13 lead. The Netherlands then called on goalkeeper Laura Aarts to score and Sleeking managed to equalize in the dying seconds, sending the match to penalties.

“It happens. We have very good momentum and bad momentum,” Espar Llaquet said. “Being able to believe and keep encouraging each other has been key.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kcci.com/article/womens-water-polo-semifinals-olympics-usa-australia/61828550 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos