USA beats Brazil in women's volleyball, will play for Olympic gold





The U.S. women's volleyball team, led by reigning Olympic champion Karch Kiraly, will have a chance to win another gold medal. And it took every extra effort from every American on the court against the mighty Brazilians.Related video above: Team USA 'creators' bring Olympics, Paralympics closer to fans through social mediaAs Brazilian fans waved flags, chanted slogans and sang in every corner of the South Paris Arena, the Americans beat their fellow world champion in a five-set thriller Thursday, a convincing rematch of their Tokyo final won in three sets by the United States. It was the Americans' first Olympic title, and now they can win a second in a row. Brazil pulled within 12-10 in the fifth set before the United States held on for the win, 25-23, 18-25, 25-15, 23-25, 15-11. When Kathryn Plummers' winning spike closed out the match, the Americans gathered in a huge group hug and bounced around the court in celebration. They will play in the Olympic final on Sunday while Brazil will go for bronze on Saturday against the loser of the late match between top-ranked Italy and third-ranked Turkey. The Brazilians have not won gold since the London Games 12 years ago. Brazil led 5-3 and were 10 points away from winning the fifth set, played between the first and 15th, when the Americans came back to tie the game at 6-6 and took the lead momentarily on a spike by Jordan Thompson. Both teams made incredible saves close to the ground or even well out of bounds near their own benches to keep long points alive and one fifth-set rally lasted over 30 seconds. The stands shook all afternoon with chants of Bra-zil! French and Monster Block! Brazil, ranked second in the world, two spots above the Americans, now has one last chance to reach the podium. Many of these women have been battling it out in the spotlight on the world stage for over a decade now. Brazilian middle blocker Thasa is 37, the second-oldest on the court behind four-time U.S. Olympian Jordan Larson, who turns 38 in October. Both sides realize they are making each other better and contributing immensely to the growth of the game globally. Nearly three months ago, during the Volleyball Nations League, Kiraly had the U.S. team in Rio de Janeiro when Brazilian coach Z Roberto asked her about a possible practice match before the Paris Olympics. “We have a good relationship, I get along very well with him,” Kiraly said. “I have a huge respect for him.” Kiraly and Roberto ultimately decided to do it, on the condition that their teams not be in the same group for the first matches in France. Once the pools were announced in June and their teams did not have to play each other immediately, they made it happen. On July 23, Brazil traveled to the Americans’ training center for four sets, some with their best teams, others with the alternates to give these women the playing time and practice they needed before the matches that mattered. Kiraly made a roster change after the team's five-set loss to China on July 29 to open the group stage, moving veterans Larson and Kelsey Robinson Cook to alternate roles and bringing in Avery Skinner and Plummer. The Americans rebounded to beat Serbia two days later. The United States, which won a disappointing bronze medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games despite being ranked No. 1 in the world, took a 5-0, 8-3 lead, but Brazil fought back and the teams traded points for much of the first set. Brazil took its first lead on a block by Carol against Plummer for a 16-15 advantage. Brazil built a 19-16 lead before the Americans took a 21-19 lead, then Brazil came back to make it 21-21. Plummer scored back-to-back points in the attack to secure the first set 25-23. It was just a preview of a match that would go all the way. These will be two heavyweights going head to head, Kiraly said ahead of time. And oh, how right he was.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wdsu.com/article/womens-volleyball-semifinals-paris-olympics-usa-brazil/61827051

