'It Ends With Us' Costume Designer Criticizes Blake Lively's Outfits





It Ends With Us costume designer Eric Daman admits he's seen the fan discourse online surrounding Blake Lively's look in the film, but he's just excited to see people talking about his work.

As filming took place in New Jersey and New York City in the spring of 2023, some fans took photos and videos of Lively dressed as her character Lily Bloom on the street. The images quickly spread on social media, with some fans of the book criticizing Lively's outfits, as they didn't match what they imagined Lily would wear while reading Colleen Hoover's book that inspired the film.

Daman brushes off those concerns and says he's honestly thrilled that there's “so much buzz around the looks themselves.”

Eric DamanDominik Bindl/Getty Images

Daman also believes that once “people actually see the context of the clothes and how they're actually put together in the scenes, [and] “I think people will be thrilled and very excited to see Blake carry all of that as Lily.”

It Ends With Us, directed by Justin Baldoni (who also plays Ryle), follows Lily as she overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life. But after falling in love with neurosurgeon Ryle, she discovers sides of him that remind her of her parents' abusive relationship.

Below, Daman, who also worked as a costume designer on the original Gossip Girl, also talks about what it was like reuniting with Lively more than a decade later, and how he drew inspiration from the hit series to create the costumes for some of It Ends With Us' characters, including Lively and Jenny Slater (Allysa).

What were the first conversations when planning the costumes and looks for the film?

Blake was already attached to the story, and Blake and I have a great history, having starred together on Gossip Girl for six years. The first big conversations were about Lily and Lily's style and how we really wanted it to be very, very special and unique, with a kind of fresh, distinct perspective that fit her personality. And also, what Blake was going to bring to the story. She's a fashion icon. So it was really exciting to brainstorm and come together to create this incredible, complex, powerful character.

I wanted to bring in some very special and unique vintage pieces. Blake and I had very similar ideas about this, drawing on trashy clothing and finding a balance between masculine and feminine elements. We didn't want Lily to come across as a shrinking violet. She's a very strong-willed and empowered woman and I think it was really important not to lean towards clothes that felt more delicate.

How involved were Hoover and Baldoni in the design process, and did you also have conversations with the cast members about their characters?

Yeah, absolutely! Great conversations. Blake is an incredible creative force. Justin had ideas as far as tone and what we wanted to emulate. And I feel like style-wise, he was excited to see what Blake and I would create together within the parameters of the overall look of the film that works in the production design and everything else. Colleen also really let us do our thing. I had incredible interactions with Colleen, like when she would come through the costume department or come on set. She was always so positive and encouraging and really wanted Blake and I to bring our sensibilities to how we thought Lily could embody the clothes. When I worked with Blake on Gossip Girl, we had a very symbiotic relationship about who Serena was. Blake loves dressing up and loves clothes and has an incredible eye and incredible taste. I hope we share that (laughs), and teaming up again after 10-plus years of not working with Blake in that capacity, it was like a day hadn't gone by. But we had both grown incredibly.

You beat me to it because I was going to ask you what it was like working with Lively on Gossip Girl compared to now.

It was like a very unexpected gift. We spent six years together on Gossip Girl. I met Blake when she was 19 and I got to experience her ten years later and vice versa. We were lucky enough to have that kind of shared experience.

Hoover has previously stated that she aged the characters for the film adaptation. How did that impact your costume planning?

Blake and Justin aging, coming into their own with the age they are, especially Lily's character, I feel like she would have more of a sense of herself and style in a way. [compared to] If it was right after college, [where] There may still be a bit of experimentation or a lack of self-confidence in the way we chose to dress her. This again goes back to empowerment. I think of the self-possession that Blake brought to Lily.

Was it a challenge to balance the looks of Lily (Isabela Ferrer) today and her younger generation while trying to tie them together?

It’s an exciting challenge. You want it to feel connected and you want to blur the lines between the two, which is what I like to do with tone, with color—young Lily’s very desaturated palette. And it must have been the 2010s. There was a resurgence of grunge. Gossip Girl leans a little bit into that with Jenny Humphrey, but that’s a whole other story. But it felt natural to lean into that world of desaturated color. For young Lily, we blurred the lines between them and kind of set the stage… to find a kind of symbiosis without it being a clone like a mini-me was really exciting, a fantastic challenge.

During filming last year, photos and videos taken by fans on the street circulated on social media, leading to a lot of debate around Lively's costumes in particular. What was your reaction to that?

It's exciting to see that there's so much buzz around the looks themselves, whether it's positive or not, and the haters are going to hate them. And social media loves to lend itself to heavy criticism based on absolutely nothing. So my view is that when people actually see the context of the clothes and how they're actually put together in the scenes, how Blake wears all of that as Lily, I think people are going to be thrilled and very excited. And so far, the reaction from some of the people I've spoken to who have seen the film has been very, very positive and exciting.

When we were working on the new Gossip Girl show, it was the first time I saw the kids come out of their trailer and their costumes were detailed from head to toe, with designer references, pros and cons, all within minutes of them walking out of the trailer onto the sidewalk, well before it aired. So I have a different understanding of how social media works, how the hype around clothing works, which is also exciting for me to see that people are so interested in my work and that it's positive. You know, I'm a pop culture fan and to be able to be a part of it is an incredible gift that, in some way, is great to be mentioned. … You can please a lot of people most of the time, but you can't please all of the people all of the time. You just have to let it go and know that there's going to be people who are happy with certain things and people who aren't.

Did you have a favorite costume in the movie that fans might look out for?

One of my favorite looks is the first time we see Alyssa, Jenny Slate's character, arrive in this Dust Bowl when Lily is first cleaning out her flower shop, her boutique, and Jenny Slate comes in in this incredible Oscar de la Renta coat that falls to the floor and an orange Birkin bag. This perfect specimen of wealth and style walks into this Dust Bowl. It's a beautiful space, but it's definitely the antithesis of this woman that you see. And there's something about that look and the way that we first meet Jenny's character, Alyssa, that I think is very, very special and is so genuine and kind and has empathy and humor that balances out that look, because if she were cold and dour, she would be a very different person wearing that outfit.

And to be self-referential, there's definitely a nod to Blair Waldorf in there, because in creating Alyssa, she would have grown up with Gossip Girl. She would have definitely been a Blair. So I think you have to have some moments with headbands and offer them to the fans as a kind of Easter egg.

Once fans see the costumes in the context of the film, what do you hope they take away and do you hope their opinions change?

They're all very strong characters. I think it's really important to know that Lily is confident and creative and strong. She has a very strong sense of who she is. And I think being able to help create that through the clothes is what I love to do as a costume designer. I'm really there to give the actors and the directors the tools to come to life and become their characters.

***

It Ends With Us is currently showing.

