US, Egypt, Qatar call on Israel, Hamas to resume talks





The United States, Egypt and Qatar issued a joint statement calling on Israel and Hamas to resume negotiations on a ceasefire agreement and the release of the hostages.

The statement said the three countries had concluded a “framework agreement” of which “only the implementation details remain to be concluded.”

Israel said it would send negotiators to talks scheduled for August 15 in Doha or Cairo. Hamas did not immediately respond.

The new diplomatic move will be seen as an attempt to ease regional tensions following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh last week. Iran, which blames Israel, has vowed to retaliate, but Israel has not commented directly on the killing.

In a joint statement, the three countries called on Israel and Hamas to resume negotiations on August 15 “to close all remaining gaps and begin implementing the agreement without further delay.”

“As mediators, if necessary, we stand ready to present a final transition proposal that resolves the remaining implementation issues in a manner that meets the expectations of all parties,” he said.

The statement was signed by US President Joe Biden, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The framework agreement is based on principles previously outlined by President Biden on May 31 – which would begin with a complete ceasefire and the release of a number of hostages – and endorsed by the UN Security Council.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement Thursday night that he spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to brief him on changes to U.S. forces in the region and “reinforce my unwavering support for Israel's defense.”

“I also stressed the importance of reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza that releases the hostages,” he said.

Despite numerous rounds of negotiations, the challenge of reaching a ceasefire and an agreement to release the hostages has so far proven difficult.

Hamas is pushing for a ceasefire, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the conflict can only end once Hamas is defeated.

Israel continued its bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Thursday. Hamas Civil Defense Forces said they hit two schools, killing more than 18 people. The Israeli military said it struck Hamas command centers.

The proposed negotiations could be made even more difficult by Hamas' decision to elect Yahya Sinwar as its new leader, replacing Haniyeh.

Sinwar, whom Israel holds responsible for planning and carrying out the October 7 attacks, is considered one of the group's most extreme figures.

Fearing an attack by Iran or its allies, Israel's security cabinet met Thursday in an underground bunker instead of its usual meeting place, Israel's Channel 13 reported.

