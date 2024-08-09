



PARIS (AP) Trailing by 11 points in the fourth quarter, against all odds, the United States men's Olympic basketball team had a spark.

Six points in two seconds.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combined to spark a comeback, Stephen Curry had a scoring night unlike any other in U.S. Olympic history and the Americans are moving on to play for gold at the Paris Games. Curry scored 36 points, including a game-winning three-pointer with 2:16 left, and the U.S. beat Serbia 95-91 in a classic semifinal Thursday night.

LeBron James had the fourth triple-double in Olympic history for the United States, which trailed by 17 points in the first half and faced an 11-point halftime deficit, the largest deficit successfully overcome by a U.S. team since NBA players were added to the Olympic roster in 1992.

“I’ve seen a lot of Team USA basketball games,” Curry said. “And this was a special game.”

Serbia led by 11 points with 7:19 left. The rest of the game was in the U.S.'s favor. The Americans won a game in which they led for 3:25. Serbia led for 35:12, or nearly 90 percent of the time.

But it's the United States that will face France on Saturday for gold in a dream match for the host nation, while Serbia will face Germany earlier Saturday for bronze. The gold medal match is a rematch of the Tokyo Games three years ago, where the Americans won 87-82.

“I’m really honored to be a part of this game,” U.S. coach Steve Kerr said, repeatedly saluting Serbia. “This is one of the greatest basketball games I’ve ever been a part of. They were perfect. They played a perfect game. Our coaches were saying Villanova-Georgetown, for all our older readers and viewers.”

But they played a perfect game and they forced us to compete as hard as we could. And our guys were unbelievable in that fourth quarter and they did it.

Find the latest news from the 13th day of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games:

Joel Embiid scored 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting and James added 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for the United States, which now secures its 20th medal in 20 Olympic appearances.

Joel was everything, said James, who had two of the four triple-doubles in men's Olympic history; he also had one in 2012, while the others were by Soviet Aleksander Belov in 1976 and Slovenia's Luka Doncic in 2021. He made all the big shots.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 20 points for Serbia, which got 17 points from Nikola Jokic and 15 from Aleksa Avramovic. The Serbians went 0-3 against the United States this summer, losing the first two games, then looked poised to win Thursday.

The game changed completely in the fourth round after a crazy sequence that saw the United States score six points in two seconds. Durant hit a three-pointer while Anthony Davis was fouled. The United States got another possession thanks to the foul and Booker immediately hit another three-pointer.

And that's how Serbia cut its lead from 78-67 to 78-73. The comeback began and Currys gave the United States the lead. He added a pair of free throws with 8.2 seconds left to cut the score to two possessions and the Americans escaped.

Curry's 36 points were the second-most in Olympic history by an American player, one shy of Carmelo Anthony's record of 37 against Nigeria in 2012. And Anthony, sitting courtside, was Curry's biggest fan. When the Americans tied it with 3:35 left, Curry gave Anthony a big smile. When the 3-0 sounded, Anthony jumped out of his seat. And when the game was over, the two men shared a long hug.

“It was a divine performance,” Durant said of Curry.

Serbian coach Svetislav Petic has been saying the same thing all summer: The team the United States put together for the Paris Games was better than any in Olympic history. Even the Dream Team, he insisted. His opinion hasn't changed after this one.

They are so good, he said.

A series of Serbian three-pointers put the Americans on the ropes until the game changed in the fourth round. But in the end, the United States improved its record to 144-6 in the Olympics, 63-4 since NBA players were added to the Games in 1992.

Perseverance, hard work, dedication, Chef Curry and Joel Process Embiid, James said. A big win for us. We knew we were going to be challenged. We knew it was going to be the toughest game yet. All-out effort.

Gold is the goal, but that didn't stop the United States from celebrating their victory as they returned to the hotel. Trailing 42-25 at one point and then by 11 points in the fourth quarter, the Americans outscored the Serbians 32-15 in the final frame.

“I know we want to win gold, but you also have to celebrate the little moments,” Durant said in a video distributed by USA Basketball well after midnight as he enjoyed a postgame meal next to his mother, Wanda. “I guarantee you, everybody here will never forget this night. Everybody here will remember this night for the rest of their lives. That’s how special it is.”

The comeback kept Durant's hopes alive of becoming the first four-time men's Olympic gold medalist and gave the United States a chance to return to the top of international basketball. The Americans finished fourth at the World Cup last summer, a result that prompted NBA stars like James and Curry to be part of that team.

And of all the U.S. semifinal moments, this one was unlike any other. The final four-point margin was the second-closest in American Olympic semifinal history; the U.S. had beaten Lithuania by two points in the 2000 semifinal in Sydney en route to gold.

They are one victory away from another.

“I’m 39 years old, going into my 22nd season, I don’t know how many opportunities and moments like this I’m going to have to compete for something, compete for something big and play in big games,” James said. And tonight was a big game.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/2024-olympics-serbia-usa-basketball-3577f002b828e31ea5dc0311d4fceaed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos