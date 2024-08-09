International
U.S. athletes take full advantage of free health care at the Olympic Village
PARIS Ariana Ramsey won an Olympic bronze medal last week with the U.S. women's rugby team. A few days later, something almost as exciting happened: She got a Pap smear. For free.
What? she said in a TikTok post describing her new discovery: The Olympic Village offers free health care.
The United States, of course, doesn’t. So in the days after his victory, Ramsey booked appointments with the Village’s gynecologist, dentist, and ophthalmologist. According to the Paris 2024 organizing committee, the Village also offers cardiology, orthopedics, physical therapy, psychology, podiatry, and, of course, sports medicine, all at no cost to athletes. (Paralympians will also have access to dermatology.)
Ramsey arrived in Paris as a rugby player. She left as a health influencer. More than 135,000 people watched her first TikTok, and another of the six videos she made since then has been viewed more than 570 times. She doesn’t mind. The more she thinks about it, the more frustrated she becomes that she’s so taken aback by the concept.
“It's just America and its privatized health care system,” she laments in an interview, adding: “I will fight for universal health care.”
The idea has gone viral in France: an American discovers health care. Many people make a joke of it, she says. Like: Welcome to France.
In fact, the Olympic Village has offered athletes and their delegations free health care since the 1932 Los Angeles Games. But few athletes know the option exists. The polyclinic is designed to accommodate up to 700 patients a day, but Ramsey says many staff members have thanked her for her videos because she’s made the option known. She says she’s received private messages from other athletes expressing surprise, and a few people have recognized her in person and said her videos encouraged them to visit the clinic.
A 2022 study by the Commonwealth Fund found that the United States is the only high-income country without universal health care. Many American athletes have access to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committees’ health insurance policy. But their eligibility for the program depends on their governing sports body, and a congressionally appointed independent commission found that some of our most talented competitors slept in car roofs or without adequate food or health insurance. More than a quarter of American athletes report earning less than $15,000 a year, and more than 40% reported paying out-of-pocket for health care, at an average cost of $9,200 per person. Only 16% reported receiving reimbursement.
With the United States being one of three countries where elite athletes receive no state financial support, athletes know they need to find ways to build their brands to earn enough money to continue competing. Ramsey, for example, came to the Olympics with the intention of focusing on both rugby and video making because, she says, “the only other job for women in sports is really social media.”
The ease of using the Village system has been a rewarding experience. Ramsey has perfect vision, but sometimes her eyes blur at night. The doctor gave her glasses. When she had her teeth cleaned, they took an X-ray. She didn’t pay anything for it. They really go above and beyond what is expected of her, she says.
All of this means that athletes are starting to adjust their plans once the competition is over. Instead of going to Disneyland, skater Steven Pieiro, representing Puerto Rico, says, “I'm going to go to the dentist.”
