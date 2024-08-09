Buffett's company Berkshire currently holds more short-term U.S. Treasuries than the Federal Reserve





Fisher Investments founder Ken Fisher analyzes recent stock market volatility in “Making Money.”

Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway currently has a huge stockpile of short-term U.S. Treasuries that exceeds the amount held by the Federal Reserve.

The company said in its latest earnings report that it held $234.6 billion in short-term Treasuries on its books, a significant increase from the $130 billion it held at the end of last year and an amount that exceeds the $195 billion in Treasuries held on the Federal Reserve's balance sheet.

Treasury bills are securities issued by the U.S. government with maturities ranging from four weeks to 52 weeks. Investors who hold U.S. Treasury bills receive interest on these bonds, and the proceeds from these transactions are exempt from state and local taxes.

The increase in Berkshire's Treasury holdings comes after the conglomerate increased its cash and cash equivalents (a metric that includes Treasuries) to a record $277 billion at the end of the last quarter. That figure was up from $189 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway now holds more Treasuries than the Federal Reserve. (Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage/Getty Images)

The company did this in part by cutting its holdings of Apple stock by about half, to $84 billion at the end of June — though the tech giant remains its largest stock investment and is more than twice as large as the company's roughly $41 billion in Bank of America stock.

Ticker Title Last Change % Change BRK.A BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 649,700.03 +812.03 +0.13%

Buffett said at the company's annual meeting in May that he viewed building the company's cash and cash equivalents as a better alternative than investing in more stocks, given market conditions.

Buffett said at the company's annual meeting in the spring that Treasuries were “the safest investment there is.” (Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Getty Images)

At the annual meeting, Buffett called Treasuries “the safest investment there is” and has long invested Berkshire Hathaway's cash in them.

The company's larger holdings of Treasury bills – which currently pay interest rates ranging from about 5.3% for one-month Treasury bills to 4.3% for 12-month Treasury bills – helped boost Berkshire's interest income by $2 billion, or 79%, in the first six months of this year.

