U.S. Women's Soccer, Reinvigorated By Trio Of Stars, Will Play For Olympic GoldExBulletin





The United States women's soccer team poses before the start of their quarterfinal match against Japan on Saturday. The U.S. women's soccer team is playing for Olympic gold on Saturday for the first time since 2012. Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP via Getty Images

PARIS Call them what you will, some have called them “the Trident,” others “the Holy Trinity.” In a television interview Thursday, they launched their own nickname: “the Triple Espresso.”

A nickname may come with time. But before that, the trio of stars leading the U.S. women's national soccer team have more pressing business to attend to: Saturday's Olympic final against Brazil, where the United States is seeking its first gold medal in more than a decade.

The team's three starting forwards, Mallory Swanson, Trinity Rodman and Sophia Smith, transformed the U.S. women's national soccer team this summer.

USA forward Trinity Rodman (L) and Mallory Swanson (R) celebrate Sophia Smith's 95th-minute goal in the women's semi-final against Germany on Tuesday to advance to the final of the Paris Olympics. Olivier Chassignole/AFP via Getty Images

They're not newcomers to the team. Swanson made his debut in 2016, followed by Smith in 2020 and Rodman in 2022. But injuries and other roster considerations kept all three players from appearing in the same starting lineup. That changed in June, under the team's new coach, Emma Hayes.

The team hasn't lost a game since. They're perfect at this summer's Olympics, going 5-0 en route to this weekend's final. And the trio, whatever their nickname, has been key.

“From the moment we started getting real minutes together and having the opportunity to build on those minutes and build our chemistry game after game, it's been so much fun and it feels so natural,” Smith said at a news conference Thursday.

The emergence of the trio is welcome news for the U.S. women's team, which has struggled on the international stage after dominating the early decades of the women's game. The Americans haven't won Olympic gold since 2012, when most of the current players were children. And at last year's FIFA Women's World Cup, the U.S. lost in the round of 16, the first time the team failed to reach the semifinals of a major tournament.

Today, the tone is different. The three forwards have combined to score nine of the U.S.'s 10 goals at the Olympics, including Smith's overtime goal that saved the U.S. from a penalty shootout in the semifinal match against Germany.

Rodman said Thursday there was less pressure around these Olympics than there was last year at the Women's World Cup. “I tuned out a lot of the noise. We all did,” she said. “This time it's more fun because we work really hard and we get along. We do a lot of things behind the scenes, but I almost feel like we're all free, which is really nice to see.”

Each of them credits their on-court chemistry to their off-court friendship. “That makes all the difference. We know how to communicate with each other,” Rodman said. “We know each other so well that we can translate that onto the court.”

Mallory Swanson controls the ball during the United States' group stage match against Australia on July 31. Alex Livesey/Getty Images .

If only it could have happened sooner, they say. The main reason it didn’t happen was an injury Swanson suffered last year that caused her to miss the Women’s World Cup. During a spring friendly, Swanson tore a tendon in her knee, causing her kneecap to dislocate. Surgery was required to repair the problem, and a serious infection followed that kept her sidelined for months.

“I'm very grateful that this happened, because I'm a new person. I'm a new player,” Swanson said.

