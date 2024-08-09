UK weather: Temperatures expected to soar above 30C this weekend | UK news





A heatwave is expected to hit the UK this weekend, with temperatures expected to reach up to 33 degrees Celsius.

Warm air is expected to move in from Europe on Saturday, with cloudy skies expected to clear throughout the day and into the evening.

According to the weather service, Sunday and Monday are expected to be the warmest days of the year, with temperatures dropping back to average for this time of year on Tuesday.

Highs of 33C (91F) are expected in London, 26C (78F) in Manchester, 22C (71F) in Glasgow and 21C (69F) in Belfast.

The heat is a partial fallout from Storm Debbie, which slammed into the southern United States earlier this week.

Tropical climates strengthen the jet stream, the core of the strong winds in the atmosphere that significantly influence the UK's weather, and cause the jet stream to flow along the Atlantic.

Meteorologists say this will cause a surge of hot air to rush into the UK later this weekend and early next week.

However, some western, central and northern parts of the UK could see hot weather combined with heavy rain and thunderstorms.

“Tropical Storm Debbie is strengthening the jet stream and pushing it across the Atlantic,” said Dan Suri, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

“This will cause warm air to flow into the UK later this weekend and early next week.

“Temperatures are likely to reach the low 30s in some areas, especially in the South and Southeast. Heavy rain or thunderstorms are possible in the north and west amid this warm air.

“With hot temperatures during the day, very hot nights are expected Sunday night through Monday.”

Temperatures are expected to return to average on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The weather agency said the rising temperatures are not considered a heat wave because temperatures must exceed a certain threshold for three consecutive days to meet the criteria.

Pollen counts increase with temperature and UV levels.

The weather agency recommends not wearing too much clothing during the day and applying sunscreen.

