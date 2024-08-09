UK weather: 'Quite intense' heat expected this weekend | UK News





A “short but very intense” heatwave is expected across parts of the country this weekend, with temperatures reaching up to 33 degrees Celsius (91 degrees Fahrenheit).

Warm air is expected to rise from Europe from Saturday through Sunday and into Monday, bringing with it continued hot weather.

Temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s to low 30s in England and Wales.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

1:39 Is the weather getting warmer in the UK?

Meanwhile, Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to see temperatures in the high teens to low 20s.

The heat is partly a result of Tropical Storm Debbie, which hit the United States this week.

The weather service previously said the storm's dissipation would affect the jet stream, helping to influence the coming warm weather.

“The heat is brief but very intense,” said National Weather Service spokeswoman Niki Maxey.

“Temperatures are expected to peak on Monday and quickly return to average temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Check the weather where you are

Weekend Forecast

Saturday morning starts off cloudy and humid across much of the country, with northern areas seeing brighter skies but a chance of light showers.

Clouds are expected to clear throughout the day as warm air moves in Saturday evening.

Follow Sky News on WhatsApp

Follow Sky News for the latest news from the UK and around the world.

Tap here

Sunday and Monday are expected to be the hottest days, with London reaching 31 degrees (88 degrees Celsius), Manchester reaching 25 degrees (77 degrees Celsius), Glasgow reaching 22 degrees (72 degrees Celsius) and Belfast reaching 21 degrees (70 degrees Celsius).

As temperatures rise, so do pollen counts and UV levels.

The coming heat will not meet the criteria for heat because it will only last for a short period of time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-weather-quite-intense-hot-spell-expected-this-weekend-13193426 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos