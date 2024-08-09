You have already seen this movie





Colleen Hoover's adaptation of It Ends With Us feels like an overly familiar Lifetime movie with a lot more shine and barely any more grit. Photo: Sony Pictures

The depth of It Ends With Us , the first film adaptation of one of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novels, in which everyone harbors incessant angst and has uniformly excellent sex, pretty much runs out in the name of the three main characters. The film follows Lily Bloom, a woman with a passion for flowers whose self-confidence and capacity for love will one day bloom again. (That’s her middle name, by the way: Blossom.) Her first relationship was with a boy named Atlas, who (figuratively) mapped her heart and was probably her soulmate. And she ends up marrying a man named Ryle, who is rich and charming and whose anger issues explode when he gets upset, you know.

These names would be a bit fanciful if It Ends With Us didn’t overshadow its didactic eccentricity with so many other melodramatic elements. The film runs its characters through routine romantic drama tropes and a relentless barrage of insults, staying close enough to Hoover’s plot that fans of the book will be satisfied. Blake Lively is serviceable in the lead role; she gives Lily a strong, reserved core that makes the character endearing, though she’s never as convincing as the script demands, given her husband’s lies about their physical altercations. In a scene written by Lively’s real-life husband, Ryan Reynolds, the actress is all laughs and wry asides; she can also be deadly dry, as she was in A Simple Favor. (Elsewhere, the film is also a reflection of Lively's connections in the industry: her best friend Taylor Swift contributed to the soundtrack, and her other best friend Gigi Hadid lent clothes to her character's wardrobe.)

But It Ends With Us isn’t quite the artful exploration of the woes of womanhood it presents itself as. The brief conversations it allows about why women stay in abusive relationships are so broad in their analysis of codependency and loneliness that they’re not particularly insightful; the film never digs deep enough to understand its characters’ decisions or motivations beyond their (pronounced in all caps) childhood trauma. It’s essentially a Hallmark/Lifetime/Netflix movie with a lot more shine and only a little more grit, a bigger wardrobe budget, and a few sex scenes drenched in glare.

It Ends With Us follows Lily across two timelines. As an adult (Lively), she’s a florist in Boston with an overbearing mother she keeps at arm’s length and an adorable romance with world-renowned neurosurgeon Ryle (Justin Baldoni, who also directed and produced the film and is embroiled in a bit of tension with the cast; they unfollowed him on social media and ignored questions about their collaboration at premieres). In their first conversation, Ryle asks if Lily wants to sleep with him, which doesn’t particularly appeal to her. But she softens after watching him bond with a young patient responsible for an accidental death. That’s because she has her own baggage thanks to a physically abusive father, from whom teenage Lily (Isabela Ferrer) hid her first love, a homeless young man named Atlas (Alex Neustaedter), whose mother threw him out when he stood up to her brutal boyfriend. It Ends With Us uses flashbacks to this idyllic relationship to contrast Atlas’s sweetness with Ryle’s bluntness, Lily’s small-town roots with Ryle’s modernist wealth, and the innocent sincerity of Lily’s first relationship with her more sexually charged bond with Ryle. Will all this come to a head when Lily discovers that adult Atlas (Brandon Sklenar, who looks like the face machine from Mission: Impossible sandwiched between Scott Eastwood and Garrett Hedlund) also lives in Boston? Of course it does!

The female-driven romantic drama genre is cyclical; we’ve had Danielle Steel, we’ve had Nicholas Sparks, and now we have Hoover, whose work aligns with those predecessors in many ways. It Ends With Us is an awful lot like The Notebook, in fact: a woman caught between two men, one working-class and one privileged; a strained mother-daughter relationship fueled by resentment and a warped sense of protection; one of the men even builds Lily a restaurant, much like Noah built Allie a house in The Notebook. But at least The Notebook gave Allie and Noah interests and passions outside of their relationship and jobs that didn’t quite fit the bill (think Noah, a factory worker, reading Walt Whitman). In It Ends With Us, the main risk is simply Lily's wardrobe, a mishmash of bohemian blouses, bodycon dresses, and enough Carhartts to make you think you're watching Yellowstone. Otherwise, there's no texture, no lived-in quality, no sense of surprise in any of these characters; you know that Lily and Atlas are the only real couple in the movie because they're both creative types and had abused mothers.

There’s tension in the love triangle between Lily, Ryle, and Atlas, to be sure. But It Ends With Us wants to be bigger than that, and so it can’t go more than a few minutes without reminding us of the damage done to the characters, a cynical tactic that suggests we only care about these three if we know how badly they’ve been hurt. Hits, bullying, and face-slapping, sexual assault, shoving, and manipulation. Granted, one of these scenes is so physically shocking, and handled with such emotional acuity by Lively, that it cuts through the film’s tidal wave of misery and has a legitimate impact. Yet even this development is resolved in such a tidy manner that it reinforces It Ends With Us’s innate conservatism. The film wants to be a form of comfort food, assuring us that everything would be okay if only women would embrace their traditional roles as nurturers, mothers, and healers, but it all just tastes bland.

