UK Weather: Short but intense heat forecast for this weekend | UK Weather





A brief but intense heatwave is expected across the UK this weekend, with highs of 33C (91.4F) expected in some areas, and forecasters have warned that severe storms are possible.

According to the Met Office, warm air will rise from Europe from Saturday through Sunday and Monday, before temperatures drop again on Tuesday to return to average levels for this time of year.

In England and Wales, temperatures are expected to reach the upper 20s to early 30s, while in Scotland and Northern Ireland, temperatures are expected to reach the upper teens to early 20s.

Storm Debbie, which slammed into parts of the southern US this week, is expected to further heatwave Britain by shifting the jet stream, a powerful current of wind that significantly influences the UK's weather.

However, there is also a risk of severe thunderstorms and heavy rain across parts of the UK over the weekend, while forecasters have warned that Debbie's interference could bring unseasonable winds to some parts of the west.

Friday will start off with rain and cloud in southern and eastern England, but temperatures will rise as the day goes on and the dry weather will continue, bringing sunny spells to much of the country.

“The heatwave will be brief but intense,” said Nikki Maxey, a Met Office spokeswoman. Temperatures are expected to peak on Monday before quickly returning to average levels on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Saturday morning is expected to be cloudy and humid across much of the country, with northern areas seeing brighter skies and light showers.

Sunshine lovers will be happy to hear that the calm, cloudy weather is expected to clear up throughout the day, with temperatures expected to climb into the 20s across England and Wales as the evening approaches.

Sunday and Monday are expected to be the hottest days of the year, with highs of 33C in London, 26C in Manchester, 22C in Glasgow and 21C in Belfast. However, heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible along with the heat in central and northern areas.

Higher temperatures will increase pollen counts across the country and will also boost UV levels. The Met Office advises people to dress warmly and apply sunscreen during the day.

According to Maxi, it is not uncommon for warm weather to occur for short periods of time, and it is not considered a heat wave. To meet the criteria, temperatures need to exceed a certain threshold for three consecutive days.

