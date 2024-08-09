The UK riots show how social media can be damaging to real life. It’s only going to get worse.





The massive anti-immigrant riots in the UK last week and the viral false claims that fueled them may be the clearest and most direct example yet of how unverified misinformation on social media can lead to violence and harm in the real world.

Even after authorities identified a British national as a suspect in a series of deadly stabbings targeting children, false claims about the attacker's name and origin continued to stoke anti-immigrant sentiment and fuel far-right protests.

Extremism researchers say the false claims have been widely circulated, especially on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, and police have publicly blamed the misinformation for the violence that has gripped the country in recent days, with rioters throwing bricks at mosques, setting cars on fire and chanting anti-Islam slogans as they clashed with police in riot gear.

The events of the past week are not the only example of the connection between online disinformation and politically motivated violence. From the Rohingya genocide to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, false and misleading claims have consistently been at the center of high-profile political unrest and violence.

This pattern continues to repeat itself, despite years of calls from governments and civil society groups to curb inflammatory and hateful posts on social media platforms, and despite pledges by the companies themselves to do more.

But given recent moves by some major platforms to move away from content moderation, the problem of misinformation-fueled violence is likely to get worse before it gets better.

For nearly a decade, governments and civil rights groups have increasingly argued that online platforms impose enormous social costs.

Critics of social media have repeatedly accused the industry of either prioritizing corporate profits over the mental health of its users or of leaving the world open to foreign intervention while failing to do enough to protect the world from such dangers.

Economists might call these negative externalities things like pollution. They are byproducts of profit-seeking business, and if they are not addressed, everyone else will have to learn to live with them or mitigate them, often at a large collective cost. The results tend to have large, systemic effects in the long run.

This week, it’s hard not to wonder whether politically motivated violence based on malicious, unsubstantiated speculation has become a permanent fixture among the many externalities of social media, and whether we are being asked to make peace with it as a condition of living in a digitally connected world.

Many social media companies have invested heavily in content censorship over the years, but the industry’s recent performance suggests a bet or hope that the public will tolerate a little more pollution.

There are signs of a backlash. In the European Union, officials are seeking to hold social media companies accountable for spreading misinformation under a new digital services law. In the UK, an online safety law could come into effect later this year, requiring social media platforms to remove illegal content.

And the riots could lead to even stricter rules. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a video released to the press on Friday that there would be a wider review of social media in the wake of the unrest.

But the punishment for online wrongdoing is already being meted out to individual perpetrators. On Friday, Jordan Parler of Leeds, England, was sentenced to 20 months in prison after being found guilty of publishing material intended to incite racial hatred. The 28-year-old posted the material on Facebook.

The United States lags behind in platform regulation, partly because of congressional dysfunction and partly because of legal and constitutional differences that give online platforms more freedom to manage their own websites.

Nonetheless, lawmakers made some moves last month when the U.S. Senate passed the Children's Online Safety Act, aimed at preventing mental health harm to young people related to social media.

It would be easy to dismiss social media’s role in the UK riots as a reflection of a potential political trend, or the result of activism that would have happened on other platforms anyway.

But this is a distraction from the calculation that some platforms have made: that, at least in some cases, a certain amount of violence caused by misinformation is a reasonable cost to society.

Olesya Dmitrakova and Kara Fox contributed reporting.

