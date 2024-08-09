Paramount to lay off 15% of its US employees





Paramount Global plans to lay off 15% of its U.S. workforce by the end of the year as part of $500 million in annual cost savings previously announced ahead of the company's merger with Skydance.

The office of Paramount CEO George Cheeks, Brian Robbins and Chris McCarthy revealed the layoffs Thursday as part of the company’s second-quarter earnings report, which saw Paramount reassess the value of its (declining) cable networks by $6 billion. Paramount+ even lost subscribers during the quarter, though the streaming division as a whole, including Pluto TV, managed to turn a profit for the first time.

The layoffs will affect what CEOs consider “redundant” functions within marketing, as well as administrative divisions of the company, including finance, legal, technology and other support roles, McCarthy said.

The last wave of layoffs at Paramount occurred in February, when CEO Bob Bakish was still on the job and about 800 employees were let go. Bakish himself was fired two months later. As of the end of December 2023, Paramount Global had 21,900 employees, down 11% from the previous year. In other words, layoffs at Paramount are nothing new.

Paramount is in the midst of a 45-day “go-shop” period during which other bidders can make competing offers for Paramount. On July 7, Skydance outlined its plan to buy Paramount’s holding company, National Amusements, and then merge the two media companies. So far, no formal competing offers have emerged (from Barry Diller, Sony, or even Sony), but there is still time. Paramount expects the deal with Skydance to close early next year.

Skydance has identified $2 billion in cost reductions for itself and Paramount, including the $500 million plan from the Office of the CEO. The remaining $1.5 billion in cuts “go beyond headcount,” Paramount Chief Financial Officer Naveen Chopra said Thursday.

Paramount+ now has 68 million subscribers, and management still expects Paramount+ to reach profitability by 2025, with a goal of being profitable for the full year. Some of that progress will come in the fourth quarter after Paramount+ raises its prices again, and the CEO's office is looking for a potential streaming partner to partner with or form a joint venture with, in addition to other licensing opportunities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiewire.com/news/business/paramount-plans-layoffs-15-percent-us-workforce-1235034175/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos