Feeling fearful: Muslims in Britain question sense of belonging after riots | Racism news





Liverpool, England On Friday, fewer women were attending prayers at local mosques across Britain on the Muslim holy day. Those who dared venture outside were exchanging safety tips: Travel in groups, avoid crowds, keep car windows closed.

In Liverpool, the sun is shining and the school holidays are in full swing. But this is one of the UK cities where far-right race riots have erupted this week. There is an eerie atmosphere. There are few children on the streets. The doors of historic churches are locked.

I'm a pretty strong person, but I feel scared, you know? I'm scared, said Saba Ahmed, a resident who works at a multicultural hub that provides services to the community.

I have a strange feeling.

Fear spread across the city as Islamophobic and racist riots erupted following the murder of three young girls an hour's drive from Southport.

Rumors on social media falsely claimed the suspect was Muslim and an asylum seeker, neither of which are true, and the misinformation fueled the worst violence to hit the country in years.

Riots in dozens of areas were quelled by thousands of anti-racist protesters who showed solidarity with the affected population and were outnumbered. Police imposed heavy sentences on the rioters, which deterred others from joining in.

But many Britons, including many from Liverpool, are questioning the unity that has existed for years.

Experts have accused politicians and some media outlets of demonizing Muslims and asylum seekers while vilifying immigration.

Shabna Begum, director of the Runnymede Trust, a think tank on race equality and civil rights, said since the war on terror, political debate and legislation to combat terrorism have been about targeting Muslim communities as a threat to national security.

And now they are being branded a cultural threat to British democracy, drawing on the old cliche that Muslim civilisation is barbaric.

Over the years, mainstream politics and some media outlets have absorbed this narrative, she explained, which has normalised Islamophobic rhetoric in Britain and resulted in the dehumanisation of Muslims.

As the political spotlight shifts to more illegal immigrants crossing the English Channel, many say brown and black asylum seekers are lumped into the same category.

The riots resulted in random attacks on Muslims, refugees and non-white people.

According to Chris Allen, associate professor of criminology at the University of Leicester, both Labour and the Conservatives have contributed to the vilification of Muslims, which has opened the door for the general public to vilify ethnic minorities.

Allen said this was partly a legacy of the Leave campaign's vicious rhetoric on public views on immigration, which continued in the run-up to the recent general election, and a failure by politicians to call out Islamophobia when they saw it.

The ridicule and contempt of journalists will never stop us from condemning racism and Islamophobic hatred. pic.twitter.com/cQoNKDzJ78

Zara Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) August 5, 2024

On a popular morning TV show recently, Labour politician Zahra Sultana was asked why it was important to identify Islamophobia and the racial nature of many attacks in order to tackle racism. When she tried to answer, the panel interrupted her, which many on social media said was an example of an attempt to silence the discussion about racism.

We have to call this racism, we have to call this Islamophobia, because if we don't, we won't be able to address what's going on. Language is really important, Sultana said on the show.

According to TellMAMA, which monitors Islamophobic hate crimes, Islamophobic incidents have more than doubled in the past decade.

According to TellMAMA, anti-Muslim hate crimes have increased during Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, tripling in the four months since the conflict began. Research by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue found a sharp increase in anti-Muslim content on online platforms during the same period. Similarly, a UK-based group that monitors anti-Jewish hate crimes has reported an increase during the war.

According to Imam Adam Kelwick, the missing element is dialogue.

Standing outside the Abdullah Quilliam Mosque in Liverpool, he looked to have just returned from an unusual meeting over coffee.

He sat across the table from a far-right protester, one of dozens who recently demonstrated outside a mosque.

At the time, Kelwick confronted the situation by crossing the police cordon and offering burgers and chips to the angry crowd. He hugged the protesters and promised more talks.

When you get together, you start talking and listening. You find that many of the things that the other person is worried about are also your concerns. Adam said. All it takes is human interaction.

He plans to open the mosque's doors on Saturday and hold further discussions with far-right figures.

But even as he tried to speak, others needed time to heal.

Tawhid Islam, a member and director of the Liverpool Region Mosque Network, said it felt like we were so deeply rooted in the community, that all the progress we had made over the past few years had been shattered in one evening. Now the seeds of doubt have been planted and people are asking themselves, “Am I part of this community if I’m not white?”

