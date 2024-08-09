U.S. men's volleyball team wins bronze over Italy at Paris Olympics





PARIS — Matt Anderson is now considering whether he will try again for an Olympic gold medal in men's volleyball in four years.

At 41. If his body holds up. If his young family is fully on board with the idea.

Four-time American Olympic champions Anderson and David Smith are medalists again, although not the gold they still covet.

They came back to seize this opportunity, along with so many other members of a team that had something to prove in Paris after leaving Tokyo empty-handed. This tight-knit group became a big family. With children in tow.

“I’m tentatively signing for LA ’28, but I’m taking it year by year,” Anderson said. “I’m taking it year by year based on how I perform physically, mentally and my family, because as always, they come first. I’m not going to let volleyball steal the show from them.”

Smith isn't ready to say he's done, either.

The Americans are thrilled to win the men's volleyball title at the Paris Olympics, after beating Italy in a fierce battle for bronze on Friday.

The score was 25-23, 30-28 – a sensational second set in which each country had multiple chances – and 26-24 in a buzzing South Paris Arena.

The Americans had to quickly recover from their five-set loss to world No. 1 Poland two days earlier. And it was long overdue, after failing to qualify for the group stage in Tokyo three years ago.

“I'm really proud of them, it's been a long time coming. Time builds trust, and there's a lot of trust in each other to go out there and perform in those moments,” coach John Speraw said.

“They went out and played for their families, they played for each other. I think the time they spent together over the years is meaningful to all of us.”

After TJ DeFalco scored the decisive point, longtime libero Erik Shoji's arms rose in triumph as the others fell to their knees. Then, after shaking Italy's hand, they all took turns giving long hugs to the coaches and support staff.

There is no doubt that fourth-ranked Italy versus fifth-ranked USA was a truly exceptional match.

Italy, which had a match point to play, tied the game at 24 in the third set after a long rally in which both teams made some nice plays to keep the score. Then, after a service error by Italy, the Americans closed the match on their next chance.

Both teams were competing for their first medal in eight years, since the Rio de Janeiro Olympics where the Americans also won bronze and Italy lost to Brazil in the championship.

As one of the youngest teams in Brazil, a handful of American players decided to return for another series and stay together after their early elimination in Japan.

“I think that was the whole thing, especially yesterday and today, was to stick together,” setter Micah Christenson said. “We’ve been through so much together, ups and downs. There’s such a family feeling on this team and we wanted to do that for ourselves. We wanted to come back and lace up our cleats for this really tough match, it’s one of the toughest matches in volleyball in my opinion.”

Italy led 21-20 in the first set, and the United States needed two set points to close it out after leading 24-22.

The Americans then led 20-17 in the second set before Italy came back to take the lead 21-20. Italy led 24-23, but Roberto Russo's serve was too long, but Taylor Averill also missed his serve.

France will face top-ranked Poland in Saturday's gold medal match.

The Americans won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, then finished fifth in London before taking bronze in Rio.

Anderson and Smith led a group with Olympic experience, and that in itself was special.

“In some ways, I feel like we’re better prepared than any team in the world to challenge for a bronze medal, we’ve done it so many times in our careers together,” Smith said. “It’s obviously not the medal you want to challenge for when you go into the tournament, but I’m proud of the way the guys were able to reset yesterday. We have to compartmentalize a lot of our emotions and look past that. We were able to do that today.”

