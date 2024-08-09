5 essential readings on the events that sparked a week of violence





Britain has been rocked by violent riots for more than a week, with white nationalists looting towns and cities, fighting police and demanding borders be closed to stop immigrants. Gangs have threatened non-white citizens and surrounded hotels housing vulnerable asylum seekers. Arrests are underway and some people have already been jailed.

Online misinformation has been a significant factor in these incidents, but the picture is complex. In this collection of articles, experts help us understand what led to these dark episodes.

1. Middle-aged radicals

A particular demographic has emerged among the crowds clashing with police in British towns and cities in recent days. A surprising number of men in their 40s and 50s have been filmed shouting out unspeakable racial slurs as if they were obvious facts.

Researchers funded by the European Union say they have encountered such people while investigating a phenomenon called midlife radicalization.

What’s happening seems to be a toxic generational singularity. People who are too old to be digital natives are learning to use the internet on their own as adults and are not equipped with the skills needed to navigate the fake news landscape. These people also have more influence in their communities than younger, internet-savvy generations.

So both are prone to conspiracy theories and are well positioned to spread them.

When any group is ignored, the feelings of exclusion and isolation make the Internet's fringes more appealing. Here, discontent is fed and encouraged. People are invited to express their anger by interacting with peers of similar age and socioeconomic group.

It didn't help that middle-aged people were often culturally overlooked.

Middle-aged men made a big impression in the crowd. Alamy

2. Political elites who enable Islamophobia

The riots initially began after misinformation spread about the identity of a teenager arrested in connection with a mass knife attack in the northern city of Southport on July 29 that left three children dead. He was falsely reported to be Muslim and an immigrant. That night, a group stormed a local mosque and attacked it.

Even after the misinformation was corrected, hotels housing refugees continued to be targeted. One of the shocking scenes in Rotherham was the burning down of a hotel. All subsequent disturbing scenes were marked by racist slogans and threats.

A young Muslim protester is doused with spit in Manchester. Alamy

Chris Allen has been writing about Islamophobia for The Conversation for years. In this candid piece, he looks back at how Britain’s Muslim population could be so brazenly terrorised in their homes and places of worship, and speaks of the complicity of many politicians.

He highlighted that the recently ousted Conservative government had been elected on the basis of hostility to immigrants and that its leaders – including former prime minister Boris Johnson – had been allowed to spread open hatred against Muslims.

But the criticism shouldn't be confined to the right and should be shared across the political spectrum.

Few politicians are truly concerned about Islamophobia. As a result, most politicians and the parties they represent treat Islamophobia as a minor issue. Some politicians pay lip service to the issue, but it quickly disappears from the political agenda.

3. The fake masculinity of racists

The fact that the victim of the Southport knife attack was a young girl has provided an opportunity for nationalist extremists to portray themselves as defenders of women and children. Placards reading “Save Our Children” have become a common sight at far-right gatherings.

This is a familiar refrain that extreme nationalists have internalized, writes terrorism expert Elizabeth Pearson.

White supremacy is based on the narrative of men’s threats to Native women and children, specifically gender and race. This idea is at the heart of the Nazi slogan kinder kche, kirche (children, kitchen, church), with women in the home and men out. This is made clear in the most famous slogan of white nationalism, the so-called 14 words, which urges followers to secure a future for white children.

In these protests, we have witnessed a dangerous fusion of old-fashioned racism and the modern manosphere, which calls on men to stand up for their people. And of course, as is often the case, influencer Andrew Tate had a lot to say about the issue as the week unfolded.

4. The unspoken problem of British nationalism

For those of you who live outside the UK, it’s important to note that while we call this a British problem, technically the riots were almost entirely confined to England. There were incidents in Northern Ireland, but none in Scotland or Wales, the other two countries in the UK.

Alamy/Benjamin Wearing

These geographical details are absolutely fundamental to understanding the issue, because a particular form of British nationalism has been problematic in our politics for quite some time.

Brexit is part of the picture, but so is the slightly more mundane concept of devolution. Scotland and Wales have been culturally and politically different since the 1997 law creating their own governments, while England has no legislature of its own. This appears to have contributed to feelings of resentment and fuelled anti-immigrant sentiment.

5. Hypocrisy of internal group logic

Just weeks before the Southport attack, another tragedy occurred in a town in England, where a white man stabbed a young black boy named Daniel Anjorin to death.

A hotel housing refugees has been set ablaze in one of the most shocking incidents of the week. Alamy

Nilufar Ahmed writes that the killings did not spark a riot, and that this is crucial to understanding what is really happening in Britain. While white men were treated as an exception, the Southport attackers were treated as representative of the entire group.

These automatic psychological responses explain how people see themselves and their ingroups as complex and fluid (e.g., not all white people are criminals), while they frame outgroups as homogeneous and fixed. This can lead some people to justify their aversion and hatred toward outgroups by characterizing all black men as dangerous, Muslims as terrorists, asylum seekers as opportunists, and refugees as takers of jobs and health care resources, as we have seen.

This insider/outsider group mentality is evident beyond the riots and in other areas of British life, which Ahmed argues creates ideal conditions for scapegoating and racism.

