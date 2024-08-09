Iran targets US elections with fake news sites, cyber operations, study finds





Iran is stepping up its influence campaign targeting the United States, Microsoft researchers said in a new report, adding to ongoing efforts by Russia and China to influence American public opinion ahead of the presidential election.

The researchers identified websites they attribute to the Iranian operation, catering to voters on both the left and right. One, Nio Thinker, bills itself as a go-to destination for insightful, progressive news and analysis that challenges the status quo and hosts articles that criticize former President Donald Trump and hail Vice President Kamala Harris as our unexpected, bumbling savior.

Another site identified by the researchers, Savannah Time, bills itself as a local conservative alt-weekly. We’re opinionated, loud and fun, the site’s “About” section says. It hosts articles purporting to be written by the spokeswoman for the International League for Women’s Rights, advocating for more modest beach volleyball swimsuits for the Olympics, alongside articles touting Iran’s military might.

Microsoft's Threat Analysis Center noted that the sites likely used artificial intelligence tools to scrape content from legitimate U.S. news publications and repackage the articles in a way that obscures the source of the content.

According to Microsoft, the group behind the sites is part of a larger Iranian operation, active since 2020, that runs more than a dozen other fake news sites targeting English, French, Spanish and Arabic audiences. The campaign has not had significant success with the American public, and the sites’ content has not been widely shared on social media, the researchers said. But the researchers believe the sites could be used in the run-up to the election.

Beyond this attempt to sow controversy and divide Americans ahead of the vote, the researchers said another group linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted a senior presidential campaign official in June with a phishing email from a compromised email account of a former senior adviser and attempted to access an account belonging to a former presidential candidate. The report did not name who was targeted.

Iran's mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment but denied reports of interference in U.S. internal affairs in a statement to The Associated Press: “Iran has been the victim of numerous offensive cyber operations targeting its infrastructure, utility centers and industries. Iran's cyber capabilities are defensive and proportionate to the threats it faces. Iran has no intention or plan to launch cyber attacks. The U.S. presidential election is an internal matter in which Iran does not interfere.”

The Microsoft report also noted continued Russian activity, including an operation by a group of researchers called Storm-1516, which produces propaganda videos in support of Trump and Russian interests and distributes them through a network of fake news websites linked to a former U.S. police officer. China-linked actors have also increasingly turned to spreading propaganda via video and have leveraged a network of online accounts to stoke outrage around pro-Palestinian university protests, according to the report.

The researchers said they expect Iran, along with China and Russia, to step up cyberattacks on candidates and institutions and increase efforts to divide Americans through propaganda and disinformation as the election approaches.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/iran-targeting-us-election-fake-news-sites-cyber-operations-research-rcna165902 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos