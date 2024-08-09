Is it safe to travel to the UK now? More countries issue warnings amid far-right riots





Ongoing anti-immigrant protests and riots in the UK have led several countries to issue safety warnings for their citizens.

Nigeria, Malaysia, Kenya, Australia, Sweden, Indonesia, the UAE, India and Hong Kong have all issued warnings and advised their citizens living or visiting the UK not to attend the protests.

The Hong Kong Government Security Bureau has issued the following warning: From late July 2024, protests and riots have occurred across the UK, with violent clashes.

The advisory states that Hong Kong residents planning to visit or already in Hong Kong should monitor the situation, exercise caution, pay attention to personal safety, avoid large crowds, and pay attention to local notices.

Earlier, officials at the Indian High Commission in London said they were closely monitoring the situation and advised Indian visitors to be vigilant and cautious at all times while travelling to the UK.

Australia issued a similar warning, advising travelers to avoid areas where protests are taking place because of the potential for chaos and violence, and urging people to monitor media for information and updates.

Far-right riots erupted in cities across Britain last weekend (PA Wire)

Live coverage of the riots across Britain.

A post on the Swedish Embassy website on August 6th told Swedes in the UK: Since early August, there have been riots in several cities in the UK due to xenophobia. It is recommended that you avoid large crowds.

The UAE embassy in the UK also urged citizens to exercise utmost caution and take necessary precautions given the volatile security situation.

The Kenya High Commission in London warned Kenyans living in the UK via Twitter/X to stay away from protest areas and to remain vigilant.

Nigeria's foreign ministry in the capital Abuja issued a travel warning, saying recent riots in Britain had heightened the risk of violence and disorder, and that violence was escalating to dangerous levels.

The article reads: In recent weeks, protests by far-right and other extra-parliamentary groups in parts of Britain have been large-scale and, in some cases, uncontrolled.

The Malaysian High Commission in London posted a message online on Sunday, which read: Malaysians residing in the UK or travelling to the UK are advised to stay away from protest areas, remain vigilant and follow the latest updates and guidance from local authorities.

People were also strongly encouraged to register to receive appropriate information and assistance.

The Indonesian embassy in London also issued a warning, advising Indonesian nationals in the UK to avoid large crowds and be extra vigilant.

Violence has erupted in several towns and cities across England and Northern Ireland since three young girls were murdered at a dance studio in Southport last week (July 29).

This week, far-right riots erupted across the UK in Liverpool, Bristol, Manchester, Hull, Belfast and Stoke, with nearly 500 people arrested.

