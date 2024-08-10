Online misinformation has sparked a wave of far-right violence in Britain.





Riot police push back anti-immigration protesters outside the Holiday Inn Express hotel housing refugees in Rotherham, England, on August 4, 2024.

Christopher Furlong | Getty Images News | Getty Images

After three young girls were murdered in Southport, England in July, it didn't take long for false claims to start appearing on social media.

Within hours, misinformation about the attacker's name, religion and immigration status gained significant traction, sparking a wave of misinformation that led to days of violent rioting across Britain.

“Referencing the LinkedIn post, X's post falsely named the assailant as 'Ali al-Shaqati' and suggested he was an immigrant of the Muslim faith. By 3 p.m. the next day, that false name had been mentioned more than 30,000 times on X alone,” Hannah Rose, a hate and extremism analyst at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), told CNBC in an email.

Other false information shared on social media, according to ISD's analysis, included claims that the attacker was under surveillance by intelligence agencies, arrived in the UK in 2023 on a small boat and was known to local mental health services.

Police denied the claims the day after they first surfaced, insisting the suspect had been born in Britain, but the story had already gained public attention.

Misinformation promotes bias and prejudice.

This type of misinformation is closely aligned with the rhetoric that has fuelled anti-immigrant protests in Britain in recent years, said Joe Ondrak, head of research and technology in the U.K. at Logically, a technology company developing artificial intelligence tools to combat misinformation.

"That's a really good way to provoke a reaction that would have been a lot more upset if the misinformation hadn't been spread," he told CNBC in a video conference call.

Riot police push back anti-immigration protesters in Rotherham, England, on August 4, 2024

Christopher Furlong | Getty Images

Far-right groups soon began organizing anti-immigration and anti-Islam demonstrations, including protests at planned prayer services for the murdered girls. This escalated into days of rioting that saw attacks on mosques, immigration centres and hotels housing asylum seekers in Britain.

Ondrak explains that misinformation spread online exploits existing biases and preconceptions, adding that misreporting is common during times of heightened emotions.

“It’s not like these false claims are going out there and everyone is going to believe them,” he said. Instead, the report acts as a way to “rationalize and reinforce existing biases, prejudices, and assumptions before any kind of established truth is known to the world.”

“It doesn't matter whether it's true or not,” he added.

Many right-wing protesters claim that the large number of immigrants in Britain encourages crime and violence. Immigrant rights groups deny this claim.

Spreading misinformation online

According to ISD's Rose, social media has provided a vital vehicle for spreading misinformation by amplifying algorithms and allowing large numbers of accounts to share it.

Accounts with hundreds of thousands of followers and paid blue checkmarks from X shared false information, which was then passed on to other users by the platform's algorithms, she explained.

“For example, when searching for ‘Southport’ on TikTok, the platform itself promoted the attacker’s pseudonym in the ‘What people also searched for’ section, which suggested similar content – ​​even eight hours after police confirmed the information was inaccurate,” Rose said.

Storefronts are boarded up to protect them from damage ahead of a rally against far-right and racism.

Tabo Jayeshimi | Sofa Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

ISD's analysis found that the algorithm worked in a similar manner on other platforms, such as X, where the attacker's misnamed name was flagged as a trending topic.

As the riots continued, X owner Elon Musk intervened and made controversial comments about violent protests on his platform. His comments drew a backlash from the British government, with the UK's chief justice urging Musk to “act responsibly.”

TikTok and X did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The false claims also spread on Telegram, which Ondrak said serves to consolidate the narrative and expose more and more people to “more hardline beliefs.”

“All of these arguments are examples of what we call a post-COVID Telegram environment,” Ondrak added. This includes channels that were originally anti-vaccine but have since been siphoned off by far-right figures promoting anti-immigrant themes, he explained.

In response to CNBC’s request for comment, Telegram denied that it was helping to spread misinformation. It said its moderators were monitoring the situation and removing channels and posts that called for violence, which is not allowed under its terms of service.

According to Logicaly's analysis, some of the accounts calling for protests appear to originate from far-right groups, some of which are linked to National Action, a banned right-wing extremist group designated a terrorist organisation under the UK's 2016 Prevention of Terrorism Act.

Ondrak also noted that many groups that previously spread false information about the attack have now started to recant, saying it was a hoax.

Thousands of anti-racism protesters rallied in cities and towns across Britain on Wednesday, far outnumbering recent anti-immigrant demonstrations.

Content review?

The UK has an online safety law aimed at combating hate speech, but it doesn’t come into effect until early next year and may not be enough to stop some forms of misinformation.

On Wednesday, Britain’s media regulator Ofcom sent a letter to social media platforms telling them not to wait for new laws to come into effect. The British government also said social media companies must do more.

Many platforms already have terms of service and community guidelines in place, and they address and take action against a range of harmful content.

A protester holds a placard reading “Racists are not welcome here” during a counter-demonstration to an anti-immigrant demonstration called by far-right activists in the London suburb of Walthamstow on August 7, 2024.

Benjamin Cremel | AFP | Getty Images

“Companies have a responsibility to ensure that hate and violence are not promoted on their platforms,” ISD’s Rose said, but added that more needs to be done to enforce the rules.

She noted that ISD has found a variety of content that is likely to violate terms of service on multiple platforms, but still remains online.

As misinformation spreads amid the UK riots, regulators are currently powerless to take action.

Henry Parker, Logically’s vice president of corporate affairs, also pointed to the nuances of different platforms and jurisdictions. He told CNBC that companies vary in the amount of money they spend on content moderation, and that they face different laws and regulations.

“So there’s a dual role here, where the platforms have to take more responsibility, adhere to their own terms, and also work with third parties like fact-checkers,” he said.

“And the government has a responsibility to be really clear about what the expectations are and what happens if those expectations are not met. And we’re not there yet.”

