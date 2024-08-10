Guide to the women's football gold medal matches at the Paris Olympics





The U.S. women's team has won a record four Olympic gold medals.

Getty Images

The United States will face Brazil in the final of the women's soccer tournament at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

The United States is aiming for its fifth Olympic gold medal, while Brazil is aiming for its first.

Here's everything you need to know about the finale:

When and where will the gold medal match take place?

The gold medal match between the United States and Brazil at the Paris Olympics will be played at the Parc des Princes, home ground of French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain.

The match will start at 5 p.m. local time / 11 a.m. Eastern time.

Where can I watch USA vs Brazil?

Fans can watch the Olympic women's soccer gold medal match between the United States and Brazil on USA Network, Telemundo and Peacock in the United States.

Who is the favorite?

With a 100% winning record so far at the Paris Olympics, the United States is the heavy favorite to win a record fifth gold medal.

Brazil had a poor showing in the group stage, but the team bounced back in the round of 16 and will certainly give the United States a hard time in the final.

Have the United States ever played Brazil in an Olympic final?

Yes. The United States has faced Brazil twice in the Olympic final, defeating them both times to win the gold medal.

The United States beat Brazil 1-0 in overtime in the 2008 Beijing Games final, while they won 2-1 in overtime in the 2004 Greece final.

They also met earlier this year in the inaugural CONCACAF Gold Cup final, where the United States beat Brazil 1-0.

U.S. players celebrate their 1-0 victory over Brazil in the final of the women's soccer competition in 2008 Beijing Olympics.

How did the United States reach the Olympic final?

The United States, coached by Emma Hayes, finished top of Group B by winning all three of their games. The team then beat Japan in overtime in the quarterfinals and then won again in overtime against Germany.

Here is a list of their results:

3-0 group stage win over Zambia 4-1 group stage win over Germany 2-1 group stage win over Australia 1-0 quarter-final win over Japan in extra time 1-0 semi-final win over Germany in extra time How did Brazil reach the Olympic final?

In Group C, Brazil reached the round of 16 as one of the two best third-placed teams. They then eliminated hosts and favourites France in the quarter-finals before beating world champions Spain in the semi-finals.

Here is a list of their results:

1-0 group stage win against Nigeria 2-1 group stage loss against Japan 1-0 group stage loss against Spain 1-0 quarter-final win against France 4-2 semi-final win against Spain Who are the key players in the Olympic final?

The American attacking trio of Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman will be one to watch in the Olympic final. They all scored at least once for the Americans at the Paris Games.

Trinity Rodman #5, Mallory Swanson #9 and Sophia Smith #11 of the United States celebrate a goal.

Getty Images

For Brazil, legendary striker Marta is a key player, as she will play her last Olympic match at 38. Gabi Portilho is also a player to watch closely.

Marta will return to Brazil's final after serving her two-match suspension for a red card.

Who has won the most gold medals in Olympic women's football?

The United States has won the most gold medals in women's soccer at the Olympics. The last time they won gold was at the London Games in 2012 and they settled for bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Germany, Canada and Norway each won a gold medal.

The United States women's soccer team celebrates their gold medal after a 2-1 victory over Japan at the Olympic women's soccer team final at Wembley Stadium in London.

Tribune News Service via Getty Images

