US Election 2024: Trump, Harris to Face Off in Televised Debate on September 10 | US Election 2024 News





Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Kamala Harris will participate in a debate on September 10, ABC in the United States has confirmed.

At a news conference Thursday at his Palm Beach, Florida, residence, Trump said he also wanted additional debates on Sept. 4 and Sept. 25.

He did not elaborate on specific conditions, including whether there would be a hearing, and it was not immediately clear whether his campaign had made a proposal to Harris' camp.

Harris' campaign did not immediately comment.

Trump had previously suggested he might withdraw from the ABC debate, which was scheduled before Vice President Harris replaced President Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee less than three weeks ago, upending the contest.

The news conference was Trump's first public appearance since Harris selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate on Tuesday.

ABC News will host qualified presidential candidates for debate on September 10 on @ABC.

Vice President Harris and former President Trump have both confirmed they will attend the ABC debate. https://t.co/DEBOGC2ovO pic.twitter.com/t0KAWpcYOY

ABC News (@ABC) August 8, 2024

Harris and Walz headlined rallies in the key swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin this week, drawing tens of thousands of attendees, a new sign of how her late entry into the race has energized Democrats.

Her rapid rise has forced Trump’s team to rethink its strategy and message. Opinion polls suggest Harris has erased or at least narrowed the lead Trump had built over Biden.

Democrats also raised hundreds of millions of dollars from voters and big donors in just a few weeks.

Asked Thursday how he had changed his approach to the new challenge from Harris, Trump insisted he had not.

During a question-and-answer session with reporters that lasted more than an hour, Trump jumped from topic to topic, saying Harris and Walz were weak candidates who were already down in the polls.

Even so, he lamented that he would not be able to face Biden in the election, suggesting that the president was the victim of an unconstitutional plot to oust him from the top of the Democratic ticket.

Biden, 81, abandoned his faltering re-election bid under pressure from fellow Democrats worried about his chances of winning the Nov. 5 election after a disastrous debate performance against Trump.

According to Al Jazeera's Rob Reynolds, based in Washington, DC, Trump attacked Harris' intelligence while continuing his usual anti-immigration rhetoric.

There were certainly a lot of familiar spiteful remarks at that press conference about crowd size, Reynolds said. Republican candidate Donald Trump seemed very, very upset when it was suggested that Kamla Harris was drawing large crowds. So he ranted about it at length.

Echoing a recent criticism of his campaign, Trump criticized Harris on Thursday for not giving a press interview since launching her campaign.

“She can't give an interview. She's barely competent,” Trump said, before calling her “nasty,” a phrase he often uses to denigrate female critics.

Trump has given a steady stream of media interviews, but most of them have been with right-wing outlets and journalists. On Wednesday, he appeared on Fox & Friends morning show and answered questions from the hosts.

Harris and Walz met with autoworkers in Detroit on Thursday after the United Auto Workers union endorsed their candidacy as part of an effort to mobilize workers in key battleground states.

Harris' campaign canceled events scheduled for Thursday in North Carolina and Friday in Georgia, where Tropical Storm Debby is bringing heavy rain and dangerous flooding. Democrats will travel to Arizona and Nevada later this week, visiting two other key states that could play a key role in the election.

Trump's running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, also canceled campaign events in North Carolina on Thursday because of the storm. He has spent the past few days following Harris and Walz around the country, an unusual move meant to create contrast, he told reporters Wednesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/8/8/us-election-2024-trump-harris-to-face-off-in-tv-debate-on-september-10 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos