USA to face France for Paris Games basketball crown in gold medal rematch





PARIS (AP) It's a game the French wanted. It's a game the Americans probably expected. It's a game the world will certainly watch.

USA vs France. In Paris. For basketball gold.

“It's unbelievable,” American forward Kevin Durant said of the scenario, a scenario so accomplished that only the most daring screenwriters would dare imagine such a final act. Saturday night's showdown at the Paris Olympics is a rematch of the gold medal final at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

The United States is seeking its fifth consecutive gold medal and 17th overall; the French are aiming for their first gold medal after settling for silver at the 1948, 2000 and 2020 Olympics, losing the final to the Americans in each of those tournaments.

I mean, that's what everybody wants, right? said American guard Devin Booker. It's going to be fun.

American guard Stephen Curry added: “I know it's going to be a battle. That's what it has to be if you're trying to win a gold medal.”

Both teams had to deal with all the emotions to reach the final. France held off world champions Germany 73-69 in the semifinals, and later celebrated their field goal with cheering fans and 7-foot-1 star Victor Wembanyama nearly in tears. The United States trailed Serbia by 17 points in the second quarter, by 15 in the final seconds of the third, then went on a 34-15 run with 10 minutes and 8 seconds left to win 95-91.

It was the first time in Olympic history that both men's basketball semifinals were decided by four points or less.

“For us, for all the staff, for the players, it's a dream to be able to play the final in Paris,” declared France team coach Vincent Collet. “That's what we said before the semi-final. I asked the players: “Are you going to let the German team steal the final from your hands?” They answered me: “No, it's not possible, it's not possible, we're dying on the pitch, it's not possible.”

Back to the semi-finals

Find the latest news from the 14th day of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games:

Curry scored 36 points, the second-most in U.S. men's Olympic history, in the semifinal victory for the United States, Joel Embiid savored boos from the French and scored 19 points, LeBron James had his second career Olympic triple-double (every other player in men's Olympic basketball history, combined, has two) and Durant hit a huge shot with 34 seconds left to help hold off Serbia.

For the Americans, the stars were there. For the French, it was perhaps the lesser-known players, at least to NBA fans, who were the most successful. Guerschon Yabusele scored 17 points and Isaia Cordinier 16 for France, while big names like Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier and Nicolas Batum scored a combined 9 of 32.

It didn't matter. France still had enough.

“The will to improve, the will to sacrifice for your team, the will to make the next pass, the next move for your teammate, it was always there but we needed time,” Wembanyama said of the French team's progress throughout the tournament. The intention was always good.

And now the French have a home game against the most powerful nation the sport has ever known.

Franco-American History

In the first eight meetings between the United States and France in a major international men's competition (Olympics or world championships, now known as the World Cup), the Americans had an 8-0 record, with all of those victories coming by at least 10 points and an average of 25.9 points.

In the four games since the United States' three-point victory at the 2016 Olympics, France's 10-point victory at the 2019 World Cup that kept the Americans from medaling and sent them spiraling to a seventh-place finish, and then the two meetings they shared at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, the two teams are 2-2.

Combined score of these competitions: France 351, US 342.

I mean, we've been really good, guys. You know, we've been really good, Fournier said. We beat Team USA in 2019. We went to the gold medal game in Tokyo. We beat them in the group stage in Tokyo. So, we've been good.

Both teams were good. One of them will be excellent.

The atmosphere in Paris

Embiid is going to hear more boos. He knew it was coming after choosing to play for the United States over France at these Olympics. But it wasn't the boos in Paris that caught U.S. coach Steve Kerr's attention. It was the cheers.

There is a Gala song, Freed from Desire, that served as an unofficial crowd anthem during those Olympics. It would be one of Kerr's most vivid memories of his time in France. He and his assistant coaches stood on the ramp leading to the field during the Games immediately preceding theirs in Paris, and the song caught his attention time and time again.

“They kept playing this European anthem that I can’t get out of my head,” Kerr said. “You all know the song, and everyone was jumping up and down, and I literally pulled out my phone and filmed the crowd because it was so special to see the energy and the enthusiasm and obviously it’s going to be even bigger on Saturday night. And I can’t wait. I think it’s going to be one of the most fun games I’ll ever be a part of.”

That's what the Americans came for. That's what the French were hoping for. One game, for gold. That's the message James gave the United States in the buzzer-beating game against Serbia, and it will be the message until kickoff Saturday night.

I told them it was good to be tested. It's great to be tested, James said. And our ultimate goal was to be within one game.

