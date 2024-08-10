It Ends With Us: Book vs. MovieThe Biggest Changes in the Film Adaptation





“It Ends With Us” is now in theaters.

Courtesy of Sony Pictures

It Ends With Us first captured the hearts of BookTok readers in 2020 during the pandemic. Now that the novel has been adapted into a romantic film starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, and Brandon Sklenar, viewers might be curious about some major changes between the book and the movie.

Written by author Colleen Hoover, It Ends With Us has sold over 8 million copies and spent 140 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list. Lively stars as Lily Bloom, a woman navigating a complicated love triangle between her first love and her current boyfriend.

When Lily meets charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni), she falls deeply in love with him. But she begins to see toxic traits in Ryle that remind her of her parents' abusive relationship. When Lily's first love, Atlas Corrigan (Sklenar), unexpectedly enters her life, Ryle is threatened by their relationship. Lily must make a difficult decision about her future and who she wants to end up with.

Lily resonated with a huge number of people, as the success of the book made clear, Lively told People in April 2024. To play a character who has had such a significant impact is an honor. I loved Lily, and I hope that love is felt by those who care about her as much as I do, and also by those who are meeting her for the first time in this film.

Hoover added that seeing the characters come to life was a huge dream come true. The cinematic experience adds another dimension to the connection readers already have with the characters, the author explained. The power of visual storytelling is undeniable, and it can evoke even stronger emotions and empathy in the audience by bringing a sense of immediacy and intensity to the story. I really felt a lot of things watching the adaptation.

Differences between the book and the movie It Ends With Us

Now that It Ends With Us is officially out, there are several key differences between the film and the beloved novel, including the ages of the characters, the name of the Atlas restaurant, and the omission of key characters from the book.

The age of the characters

JERSEY CITY, NJ – JANUARY 12: Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are seen on the set of “It Ends with … [+] “We” on January 12, 2024 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

GC Images

In the book, Lily is 23 and Ryle is 29, while in the film, both characters are in their 30s. Baldoni told Entertainment Weekly that when he came up with the film adaptation, he had to age the characters.

“I wanted women of all ages to be able to see themselves and aging the characters, I think, really helps make the story a universal story and take it out of the YA genre. I believed from the beginning that Blake Lively was an aspirational figure for young women and that they would never be considered too old once they saw the film,” the actor and director explained.

The book's author also defended the aging of the characters. Hoover admitted to Today that she made a mistake in setting Ryle's age at 29 in the novels. “As a writer, we make mistakes,” she said. “There are no 28-year-old neurosurgeons, you know? You go to school for 15 years. And so to correct what I missed in the book, we aged the characters a little bit.”

Name of the restaurant Atlass

“It Ends With Us” is currently playing in theaters.

Courtesy of Sony Pictures

In the book, Lily reconnects with Atlas when she visits his restaurant with Ryle and his mother. His establishment is called Bibs, an acronym for Better in Boston, which is written on the refrigerator magnet he gave her when they were teenagers.

But in the movie, Atlas Restaurant is called Root, which also pays homage to Lily and Atlas' high school romance. It represented something in the book that became an important element for Lily to show how much she meant to him, Hoover told E! News. So that changed for Root in the movie, because we didn't have as much time to incorporate everything that was happening in the book.

The author added that the name change to Root was a reference to a conversation they had as children in the film. [from which] you feel the same sensations as in the book.

How Lily perceives Ryles' abuse

Blake Lively in “It Ends with Us.”

Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Lily endures a lot of physical abuse from Ryle, including being pushed, shoved down stairs, assaulted, and nearly raped. Throughout the book, Lily acknowledges Ryle's abusive behavior and warns him each time that she will leave him if it happens again.

In the film, Lily initially dismisses Ryle's first two acts of physical aggression as accidents. She remains in denial about her behavior until she finally begins to acknowledge the extent of the abuse.

Participation of Ellen DeGeneres

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 08: Ellen Degeneres Presents Season 13 of “The Ellen Degeneres Show” Bi-Coastal… [+] Premiere at Rockefeller Center on September 8, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

GC Images

In the book, Lily's old journals, which are letters to Ellen DeGeneres, play a crucial role in telling Lily and Atlas' childhood romance. During a difficult time in Atlas's life, they bonded over watching the popular after-school talk show. They often reminded each other to keep swimming, inspired by her Finding Nemo character Dory. Atlas even gave Lily a signed copy of DeGeneres' memoir as an adult.

However, DeGeneres is completely absent from the film adaptation. It's worth mentioning that the comedian's career and reputation have suffered since the book's release in 2016, following a 2020 Buzzfeed News report detailing the show's allegedly toxic work environment. The talk show's final episode aired in May 2022.

Some characters are missing

“It Ends With Us” is now in theaters.

Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Readers of the book may be disappointed to learn that a few characters were cut from the film adaptation. Among them is Lily's gay best friend Devin, who makes Ryle jealous by pretending to be her boyfriend. The film also leaves out Lily's former roommate Lucy, whom she later hires to work at her flower shop. Ryle's parents are also absent from the film. Instead of getting engaged in his parents' apartment, Ryle proposes to Lily in Allysa's hospital room shortly after her sister gives birth.

Watch the official trailer for It Ends With Us below.

