Breanna Stewart and USA women's basketball team advance to gold medal at Paris Olympics





PARIS (AP) Breanna Stewart and the U.S. women's basketball team traveled to a familiar location for the Olympic gold medal game.

Stewart led a balanced attack as the Americans beat Australia 85-64 in Friday's semifinals to extend their Olympic winning streak to 60 games dating back to the 1992 Barcelona Games.

It’s a crazy streak. I mean, they told me when I was doing television that it started before I was born, which is crazy,” Stewart said. “It just shows the people that really paved the way and created USA Basketball and what it is today. I’m very grateful for that and I know that when you represent that jersey and you wear USA on your chest, the standard is high and there’s really nothing higher.”

And the team didn't disappoint some notable observers, including Sue Bird, Dawn Staley, Kevin Durant and Vanessa Bryant and her children.

After a confident semifinal win, the United States started strong and never let up. They will face France for the title. The United States is trying to become the first team in any sport to win eight consecutive Olympic gold medals, breaking a tie with the U.S. men's team, which won seven in a row from 1936 to 1968.

The United States was able to take control of the game in the first half, which allowed coach Cheryl Reeve to play her starters for limited playing time, give the bench players more playing time, and keep everyone fresh and mentally ready for the gold medal game.

The group that will be on the field will be a little more ready and rested to be able to give everything they have, Reeve said.

A victory Sunday would be a record sixth gold medal for Diana Taurasi. A game after not starting for the first time since the 2004 Olympics, the Americans' most decorated Olympic basketball player didn't enter the game until 2:08 left in the third quarter, with the United States leading 63-40. She missed both shots, playing just over 6 minutes.

Find the latest news from the 14th day of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games:

The United States took an early lead against Australia, but led only 20-16 after the first quarter. The Americans took over in the second quarter, starting the period with a 12-0 run. The United States led 45-27 at halftime.

Jackie Young added 14 points, Kahleah Copper 11 and Aja Wilson 10 for the Americans.

Isobel Borlase led Australia with 11, and Tess Madgen and Ezi Magbegor each had 10.

There was no shortage of WNBA players on the court.

But while the American team boasts 12 WNBA All-Stars who have won multiple MVP awards, the Australian roster is loaded with complementary players in the league. The Opals, who fielded five current WNBA players, simply didn't have enough offensive firepower to match the American juggernaut.

In the end, the United States once again denied the Australians any chance of a gold medal in what was a one-sided battle between the two teams. The Opals have never beaten the United States in an Olympic competition, losing in the gold medal match in 2000, 2004 and 2008.

“We had to play a perfect game today. I always say you have to believe you can beat the United States,” Australian coach Sandy Brondello said. “But nine times out of 10, there's a game where you can maybe beat them on a bad day. And it wasn't our best day here.”

The Australians also lost to the United States in the semi-finals of the 1996 and 2012 Olympics.

“America, they're the GOATS for a reason, you know,” said Australia's Lauren Jackson, who played in five of those losses. “They're full of superstars and I mean, you look at the name on every jersey over there and they're the best players in the world for a reason. They're unbelievable.”

Jackson played just five minutes after sitting out the last two games and didn't score. Jackson, 43, hasn't contributed much at these Olympics, but the fact that she's still playing is almost a miracle in itself after retiring due to injuries in 2016.

Jackson returned to the Opals at the 2022 World Cup, helping the team win bronze. She will now hope the team can secure another win on Sunday to secure a medal, something the Australians have done at each of the other four Olympics they have competed at.

The United States will be looking for another gold medal.

“I'm so proud of us,” Reeve said. “You know, the evolution we've made as a team. And I'm thrilled that we've reached the final hurdle, if you will, in this campaign. (Now) let's see if we can get the gold.”

