“It Ends With Us” banned in Qatar





EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively's romantic drama It Ends With Us, produced by Sony and Wayfarer Studios, has been blocked from theatrical release in Qatar due to kissing scenes, sources tell us.

The country's Censorship Board is the authority that controls what is shown in movie theaters. Note that the feature film directed and starring Justin Baldoni, based on the novel by Colleen Hoover, is rated PG-13. The film deals in depth with the issue of domestic violence and focuses on the psyche of a woman as she struggles between maintaining a toxic relationship and breaking it off.

Qatar, located on the Qatar Peninsula on the northeast coast of the Arabian Peninsula in the Middle East, is a Muslim-majority country.

The ban on It Ends With Us follows the country's banning of other Hollywood blockbusters such as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Eternals, as well as female-oriented titles such as Barbie, Anyone But You, No Hard Feelings and West Side Story.

It Ends With Us is expected to surprise at the box office this weekend with $40 million to $50 million after posting a solid $7 million in Thursday previews, a number that's not far from the $7.5 million Twilight premieres made. There's a chance Lively's film could upset husband Ryan Reynolds for the top spot for the third weekend in a row with Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine .

It Ends With Us drew an 82% female audience last night in the US, made $18 million in pre-sale ticket sales for the weekend and has a 4 1/2 star rating on Screen Engine/Comscore PostTrak and a 95% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

