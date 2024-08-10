Microsoft: Iran tries to interfere in US elections





Iran is stepping up its efforts to interfere in the 2024 U.S. election, laying the groundwork to stir up chaos with fake news campaigns and seeking access to candidates' accounts, Microsoft said in a report released Friday.

Two months ago, an Iranian hacking group sent a spear-phishing email to a senior presidential campaign official, using the compromised email account of a former senior adviser, according to the tech giant. It also tried to log into the account of a former presidential candidate. Microsoft did not name any of the targets.

In total, four different groups conducted a series of activities, Microsoft said.

Microsoft has observed one of the fake news campaigns targeting audiences on both sides of the political spectrum. The revelation comes less than two weeks after U.S. intelligence officials briefed reporters that Iran appeared to be trying to undermine Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign.

One of the compromises of a county government employee appeared to be part of a larger, less targeted campaign.

The increase in activity appears to fit with a trend of Iran acting later to influence elections than other actors, such as Russia, according to the Microsoft Threat Analysis Center report.

“In recent months, we have seen the emergence of significant influence activities by Iranian actors,” the report said. “Iranian influence operations through cyberattacks have been a consistent feature of at least the last three U.S. election cycles. Iran’s operations have been notable and distinct from Russian campaigns in that they appear later in the election season and use cyberattacks that are more focused on the conduct of elections than on influencing voters.”

The Iranian activities fall into two categories, Clint Watts, general manager of the Microsoft center, said in a blog post. “They laid the groundwork for influence campaigns on hot-button election-related topics and began activating those campaigns in an apparent effort to stir controversy or influence voters — particularly in key swing states,” he wrote, adding that they “launched operations that Microsoft believes are designed to gain intelligence on political campaigns and help them influence elections in the future.”

One fake news site identified by Microsoft targeted a liberal audience and called Trump an “opiate-fueled elephant in the MAGA china shop” and a “crackpot litigator.” Another claimed to be a conservative news source, focusing on gender reassignment and other LGBTQ issues. Both were the work of an Iranian group, McIrosoft said.

Watts wrote that another group “may be preparing for even more extreme activities, including intimidation or incitement to violence against political figures or groups, with the ultimate goal of inciting chaos, undermining authorities, and casting doubt on the integrity of elections.”

The U.S. government has filed charges against Iranians for alleged election interference. Perhaps the most notorious of these campaigns involved impersonating the far-right hate group the Proud Boys and sending emails to Democratic voters.

Other Microsoft reports on election interference this year have focused on China's use of artificial intelligence and Russian attempts to undermine U.S. support for Ukraine.

Written by Tim Starks

