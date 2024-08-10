Blake Lively's Costume Analysis for 'It Ends With Us'





It Ends With Us has always been a difficult story to bring to the screen. The film, which is closely based on Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name, is essentially a drama about an abusive relationship. Hoover has been candid about the dark themes of her book, revealing that the inspiration for the story was her own mother leaving her abusive father. And since the novel's publication in 2016, there have been countless discussions about how it depicts and addresses trauma. All of which is to say that It Ends With Us is not a whimsical romance; it's a pretty dark film about an undeniably grim subject.

Which is why the film’s costumes, a mismatched fever dream of workwear, sequins, and bohemian whimsy, are not only ill-suited to the story, they’re a jarring distraction. In the film, protagonist Lily Bloom (played by Blake Lively), a Boston-based florist, wears outfits that are as profoundly unserious as her sequined evening dresses topped with oversized Carhartt work jackets, low-rise quilted patchwork pants that expose high-waisted plaid boxers, a vest-and-shirt combo, and a leather blazer, reminiscent of a restaurant server’s uniform, that she dons for her father’s funeral. The intention is apparently to show Lily as an eccentric but relatable bohemian free spirit. But the effect is a character whose clothes, despite Lively’s earnest efforts as an actress, make her feel out of step with the film she’s starring in.

When the first photos from the production emerged last year, fans took to social media to criticize Lively’s characters’ chaotic costumes. “What are these outfits, oh my God?” wrote a user named Holden Smith on TikTok, using a sound on the app to show his derision. Eric Daman, the film’s costume designer, took the skeptics lightly.

HOBOKEN, NJ – MAY 25: Blake Lively is seen filming “It Ends With Us” on May 25, 2023 in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)GC Images—2023 Gotham

“It’s exciting to see that there’s so much buzz around the looks themselves, whether it’s positive, and the haters are gonna hate,” Daman said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where he also shared that he worked closely with Lively to develop the looks, calling her an incredible creative force with an incredible eye and incredible taste. (Lively, for her part, shared that she used items from her own wardrobe, as well as that of her husband Ryan Reynolds and her model friend Gigi Hadid, for the looks in the films.)

It’s worth noting that Daman, the Emmy-winning costume designer for Sex and the City , also collaborated with Lively on Gossip Girl , where his fantastical styles were more than suited to the drama and debauchery of pampered Upper East Side teens. They may not have been entirely believable, but the characters’ youth and money made it easier to suspend disbelief and indulge in excess. But that same whimsy completely misses the mark in It Ends With Us .

You don’t have to be a movie buff to know how essential clothes, and costumes in particular, are to storytelling. They can help build a world or break the fourth wall. They can draw an audience into a fantasy or anchor them in an era, provide much-needed context or imbue a scene with levity or gravitas. And they can make a character feel intimately connected, glamorous and ambitious, or ridiculously out of touch with reality. As TIME magazine film critic Stephanie Zacharek rightly noted during this year’s awards season, costumes, spectacular or otherwise, are integral to the power of movies, arguing that J. Robert Oppenheimer’s darkly tailored looks in Christopher Nolan’s eponymous film starring Cillian Murphy made the character a man of his time but also perpetually outside of it, and that poor Bella Baxter’s strange yet poetically familiar clothes could have sprung from the fisheye corners of our wildest dreams.

Lily is a character whose experience of domestic violence reflects a dark reality that many women can relate to. What a woman wears, of course, has no bearing on whether she is, has been, or could be a victim of such violence. But here, Lily’s story is in constant competition with her clothes. There’s a time and place for reality-defying outfits, and perhaps even a world in which the eclectic dress and Carhartt combo that Lively sports in a key scene in the film is worth defending. But in It Ends With Us , it just feels like an excuse to play dress-up, at the characters’ expense.

