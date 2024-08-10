'It Ends With Us' Generates $7 Million in Previews





After hitting the red carpet to support her husband Ryan Reynolds' “Deadpool & Wolverine,” Blake Lively is finally back on the big screen with Sony's “It Ends With Us,” an adaptation of author Colleen Hoover's best-selling romance novel.

“It Ends With Us” grossed $7 million at the box office on Thursday. It’s expected to gross between $25 million and $35 million, though some estimates put it as high as $40 million and $50 million. Fans of the book, which has exploded in popularity on TikTok in recent years, may be turning out in larger numbers than expected. Female audiences in particular could drive ticket sales, and it’s possible that Friday’s release of “It Ends With Us” could even beat out “Deadpool & Wolverine” on that day.

The Marvel blockbuster is expected to conquer the box office for the third consecutive week, adding $47 million to $50 million. The R-rated MCU film, starring Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, will surpass $1 billion worldwide in the coming days.

In “It Ends With Us,” Lively plays Lily Bloom, a florist who meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid, played by actor-director Justin Baldoni. They begin a relationship, but Lily runs into his childhood friend Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), which makes Ryle jealous. The three have a complicated relationship, and Lily must decide who she ends up with. The film only cost $25 million to produce, so it could turn a nice profit by the end of its run at the box office.

Lionsgate's video game adaptation Borderlands also opens this weekend. The film stars Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jack Black. With a projected $12 million to $16 million opening weekend and a budget of $115 million, the film is shaping up to be a flop. It earned $1.32 million in previews on Thursday.

