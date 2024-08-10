US to provide additional $3.5 billion in military aid to Israel in Gaza war | Israeli-Palestinian Conflict News





Part of the military aid will go to an Israeli army unit accused of serious violations of Palestinian rights in the occupied West Bank.

The United States will send an additional $3.5 billion to Israel to buy American-made weapons and military equipment, the State Department said, as the deadly war in Gaza continues into its 10th month and allegations of widespread Israeli military abuses in the occupied Palestinian territory grow.

A State Department spokesperson said Friday that the department informed Congress on Thursday that the Biden administration intends to release billions of dollars in foreign military funding to Israel.

The US media were the first to report the release of the funds, which came from a $14.5 billion supplemental funding bill for Israel passed by Congress in April. The supplemental budget is in addition to the more than $3 billion in annual US military aid to Israel.

Some of the new aid will go to an Israeli military unit accused of committing human rights abuses against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. The State Department said it had decided not to sanction the unit, which would have been the first time it had blocked aid to the Israeli military, expressing satisfaction with Israeli efforts to address the unit's abuses, which have been effectively addressed.

Although the United States has not publicly named the unit, it is believed to be Israel's Netzah Yehuda Battalion, historically based in the occupied West Bank.

The battalion and some of its members have been linked to abuses against Palestinian civilians, including the death of a 78-year-old Palestinian-American man after his detention by the unit in 2022.

The green light for Netzah Yehuda comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken determined in a finding released in April that an Israeli army battalion had committed serious human rights violations against Palestinians, triggering an investigation under US legislation governing US military aid to foreign forces, known as the Leahy Act.

Faced with protests from Republican lawmakers over the findings of abuses linked to the battalion, Blinken said he would allow continued aid to the unit to give Israel time to address the wrongdoing.

News of Blinken's reversal comes as criticism of Israel intensifies amid the killing of tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians in its war on Gaza.

The Israeli military has been accused of numerous human rights violations against Palestinians in both Gaza and the occupied West Bank, including indiscriminate killings of civilians in attacks on homes, hospitals and school shelters, torture of prisoners and deprivation of water, food and medical supplies to hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians.

More recently, 10 Israeli soldiers were charged with the brutal gang rape of a Palestinian female detainee in an Israeli prison camp, which was caught on camera.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/8/10/us-to-send-3-5bn-more-in-military-aid-to-israel-amid-war-on-gaza The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos