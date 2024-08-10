UK considers forcing tech companies to remove legal but harmful content after riots





The British government is reconsidering controversial powers to force internet companies to remove legal but harmful content, following the first prison sentence handed down to a man accused of inciting far-right riots online.

Officials said discussions had been underway in recent days to revive the proposal, which was abandoned in 2022 amid pushback from the tech industry and free speech advocates, but stressed no decision had been made.

On Friday, Sir Keir Starmer said the government would have to carry out a wider review of social media in the wake of the incident, showing ministers are keen to tighten Britain's new online laws.

Dozens of far-right riots have erupted across Britain since last week's mass stabbing in Southport, with the unrest partly fuelled by misinformation spread via social media sites including X and Facebook.

The government has pledged to prosecute those who incite violence online, as well as those who commit violence on the streets.

The minister's main focus will be to address the immediate crisis and prevent riots from erupting this weekend. On Friday, Starmer visited Scotland Yard and warned police to remain on high alert to prepare for a resurgence of riots.

And King Charles thanked the police and emergency services for their response to the unrest and welcomed the way community groups responded to aggression and crime from a minority, Palace spokesman Beckingham said in a statement on Friday evening.

After the monarch spoke by phone with Prime Minister Starmer and the police chief, the spokesman said the monarch hoped shared values ​​of mutual respect and understanding would continue to strengthen and unite the country.

Sir Keir Starmer visits Scotland Yard on Friday Toby Melville/PA Wire

Ministers’ consideration of new moves to tighten online regulation comes after X owner Elon Musk this week escalated tensions on his platform, suggesting civil war was inevitable in the UK. The provocative comments were panned by 10th Avenue, which said there was no justification for such comments.

The billionaire also taunted Starmer with the slogan “twotierKeir” – a reference to widespread claims that far-right protesters have been treated more harshly by police than other protesters – and on Friday night posted: “Support freedom of speech in Britain!”

An online safety law was passed last year to regulate social media platforms, but it will still be months before it is fully implemented.

The bill would give the UK's media regulator, Ofcom, sweeping powers to police tech giants that fail to police illegal content such as hate speech and incitement to violence, and would impose huge fines and criminal charges on named senior executives for the most serious breaches.

X owner Elon Musk has heightened tensions by claiming civil war in England is inevitable. Susan Walsh/AP

However, current law only considers false information to be false if the content is intentionally false and distributed with the intent to cause non-trivial psychological or physical harm to the intended audience.

London's Labour mayor Sadiq Khan, who has been subject to racist and anti-Islamic attacks online, warned the action was not fit for purpose.

Khan urged ministers to review the bill, telling the Guardian: “I think the government has realised very quickly that they need to reform their online safety laws.”

As first reported by Bloomberg, reinstating rules on legal but harmful content could force Ofcom to crack down on misinformation that fuelled the recent riots, including false claims that the Southport attacker was a recent British immigrant and Muslim.

After intense lobbying from tech leaders and privacy advocates, a previous revision of the measure was repealed in November 2022.

At the time, critics argued that the provision would create new responsibilities not just for Silicon Valley giants like Meta and Google, but also for smaller companies like travel review sites and startups that host user-generated content online. They also warned that the provision could clash with EU data protection rules and deter multinational tech companies from investing in the UK.

Toby Young, director of the Free Press Coalition, said his organization opposed the previous government’s attempt to ban legal but harmful content online because it departed from one of the sacred principles of English common law, which is that something should be allowed unless it is explicitly prohibited by law. He urged the new Labour government to shelve the idea.

Jordan Parlour West Yorkshire Police/PA Wire

On Friday, 28-year-old Jordan Paler was sentenced to 20 months in prison after posting a message on Facebook calling for attacks on hotels housing refugees.

While hundreds of people have been arrested in recent weeks for far-right violence, the Parler sentence at Leeds Crown Court marks the first time someone has been jailed for online activity linked to far-right violence.

Rosemary Ainslie of the Crown Prosecution Service said online behaviour has real-world consequences. Those who think they can hide behind their keyboard and incite racial hatred should think again.

More than 480 people have been arrested and more than 190 charges laid in connection with the riots sparked by the Southport mass stabbing.

Starmer said the massive police presence on Britain's streets and the speedy delivery of justice in courts across the country had played a key role in easing the chaos since Wednesday, when riots in 100 places were expected to have largely avoided.

Home Office Secretary Yvette Cooper has launched a new investigative cell, spanning local and organised crime policing units, to track down the worst agitators behind violent unrest on the streets and online. Officials say it will provide improved intelligence to local police.

Earlier this week, the Home Secretary complained that some websites were too slow to remove criminal content during the riots. The Financial Times reported this week that officials were frustrated that X was slower than its competitors to remove posts.

Cooper also raised concerns that major social media companies are failing to enforce their own rules banning hate speech on their platforms.

Another Home Secretary, Diana Johnson, has reminded social media giants that they have a duty to tackle criminal activity on their platforms, and that this does not require online safety laws.

